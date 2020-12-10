The Mandatory Good Man’s Holiday Gift Guide to Buying Your Woman the Right Stuff (Without Breaking the Bank)

If you have a lady, consider yourself lucky. Everyone needs someone to cozy up to in this cruel, hard world. But if you want to keep her, you have to treat her right. Because of coronavirus quarantine, you probably haven’t been able to spoil your woman like you normally would have this year. No fancy dinners out, no theater tickets, no weekend getaways. The holidays are the time to make it up to her.

Since you probably have no idea what she’d like (even though she’s been dropping hints all year), we’ve hand-picked the best presents for your lady love. These will wow, impress, and put you in good standing for at least the next year. (OK, maybe not that long.) This is the Mandatory good man’s holiday gift guide to buying your woman the right stuff (without breaking the bank).

1/12 Guru Nanda Aromatherapy Starter Kit For the girlfriend who’s curious about aromatherapy but hasn’t made the investment yet, gift her this starter kit. It comes with 6 top-selling essential oil blends and a honeycomb diffuser that’ll look right at home on her nightstand. Buy it here.

2/12 Ettitude Sheet Set Give the gift of soft and sustainable sexy time with this bamboo sheet set. It features a cooling effect (so you don’t get too hot when things heat up) and is hypoallergenic. Buy it here.



3/12 Savino Wine-Saving Carafe For those ladies who drink in moderation (who are you?) there’s this wine-saving carafe that’ll keep your vino fresh for a full seven days. Buy it here.

4/12 Florence Hoop Earrings Joie de Viv specializes in affordable, sustainable jewelry. These 18K hoop earrings are timeless, elegant, and handcrafted in Miami, Florida. Buy it here.



5/12 Project Full Meditation Pillows Keep her in a good headspace with this 100 percent organic triangular floor cushion. It’ll keep her stylishly comfortable while meditating. Buy it here.

6/12 Latitude Art Prints Add some blissed-out artwork to her walls this holiday season with nature scenes from Latitude Art Prints. Unsure what to pick? Check out the stylist advice blog and free guide downloads to make the perfect selection. Buy it here.



7/12 Slip Pure Silk Sleep Mask You know she needs her beauty sleep, but falling and staying asleep can be tough sometimes. Help her out with this silky sleep mask that'll keep her slumbering longer. Buy it here.

8/12 Cicada Global Warming Collection Socks These socks make a statement in more ways than one. Not only are they gorgeously inspired by environmental causes but for every pair purchased, the company donates $1 to non-profit organizations. Buy it here.



9/12 Justin Wines Justification This mature and elegant Cabernet Franc and Merlot blend features herbs and red fruit and pairs perfectly with a wide variety of foods. It’s a nice bottle for the wine-loving ladies. Buy it here.

10/12 Manscaped Lawn Mower 3.0 This might not seem like a gift for her at first, but it totally is. It’ll keep your pubic hairs out of her mouth this holiday season and beyond. Buy it here.



11/12 Luna Rechargeable Personal Wand Massager If you weren’t aware, “personal wand massager” is code for “vibrator.” Give the gift of good vibrations from when you’re not there (or even for when you are) with this highly-rated, quiet, and waterproof vibrator that boasts 20 patterns and eight speeds. Can your hands do all that? We didn’t think so. Buy it here.

12/12 Original YogaToes Women’s shoes suck. At the end of the day, all she wants to do is put her feet up. Comfort her barking dogs with these gel YogaToes that’ll feel just as good as a foot massage (and save you the trouble). Buy it here.

