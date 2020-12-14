The Mandatory Holiday Gift Guide For the Socially Distanced Son

Your parents have likely done a lot for you. So much, in fact, that you can never repay them. But you can buy your way into their hearts this holiday season with some well-targeted gifts. Given that the CDC is encouraging people to stay home this holiday season to prevent further COVID-19 spread, you’ll need to make sure your presents are extra-special since they’re taking your place at the family table.

We know you don’t have a ton of time to research what’s trending among Boomers, so we did the digging for you and came up with this Mandatory gift guide for the socially distanced son. No matter what your mom and dad are into (if you even know), we have something for them. Even better – each and every gift in our guide can be gifted to mom or dad – or both. And they’re affordably priced. So there are no excuses, son, for not sending something wonderful to your parents through the mail this year. And don’t forget to wrap it!

1/10 Digital Coin Bank Jar Coin Counter Storage You know who still uses coins? Your parents. Help them control their coin stash with this digital coin counter storage. It’ll keep a running tab of how much metal they have. Buy it here.

2/10 Cozy Products TT Toasty Toes Ergonomic Heated Foot Warmer When people get old, their circulation wanes, which means they feel cold more often. Keep your parents’ tootsies toasty with this foot warmer that features adjustable positions and heat settings. Buy it here.



3/10 Coco and Seed Hydroponic Mason Jar Garden Superfoods Set For the aspiring green thumb, grab this mason jar garden. It’ll help your ‘rents grow beet and radish microgreens as well as wheatgrass seeds hydroponically. Buy it here.

4/10 KRUPS Precision Grinder Everybody needs coffee, and your parents are probably the type who like to grind their own beans at home. Make their java prep that much smoother with this premium grinder. It allows them to customize their quantity and it's easy to clean. Buy it here.



5/10 Honesh Outdoor Leisure Double 2 Person Cotton Hammock Now that you’re out of the house (we hope), your parents have a lot of time to hang. Let them do so luxuriously with this colorful cotton hammock that can hold both of them at once. Buy it here.

6/10 Magic Hands Neck, Back and Shoulder Massager with Heat If there’s one thing we know about parents, it’s that they have aches and pains galore. Send some good vibes with this massager designed to feel like human hands are kneading their sore muscles. Buy it here.



7/10 Yogasleep Dohm Classic White Noise Machine Sleep is hard to come by these days. Make it a little easier for Mom and Dad with this white noise machine. It features fan-based natural white noise in a compact design. Buy it here.

8/10 Turquaz Linen Lightweight Long Waffle Kimono Unisex Spa Robe Parents love to lounge. Make their laze-about time more comfortable with this waffle robe that’ll fit both mom and dad (but not at the same time). It’s available in 11 colors and has a tailored collar, self-tie wrap belt, and two front patch pockets. Buy it here.



9/10 Spicewalla Kitchen Essentials Spices and Seasonings Set As you get older, it’s easy to get in a rut, especially when it comes to eating. Spice up your parents’ culinary life with this huge set of spices and seasonings. They’ll be so inspired to cook, maybe they’ll invite you to dinner more often. Buy it here.

10/10 Fullstar Vegetable Spiralizer Vegetable Slicer Everyone’s trying to eat healthier these days, especially people like your parents. Help them reach their vegetable intake goals with this spiralizer. It’s compact, mess-free, and works at the push of a button. Buy it here.

