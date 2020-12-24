Cinnamon Might Be the Secret to Better Boners, Study Says Spice Makes You Ho Ho Horny

Who doesn’t love the scent of cinnamon? There isn’t anything in this world that smells as good as a fresh-baked tray of cinnamon rolls straight out of the oven. Not only is this spice pleasing to the senses, it might also make you hard. How do we know? Science.

In a 2014 study, the scent of cinnamon was found to increase blood flow to the penis by 20 percent. The scientists responsible for the study had two theories for this odd occurrence. The first is that nostalgic scents, like cinnamon, are associated with a good mood boost – and therefore, increased blood flow to your johnson. The second is that they relax you, thereby making blood flow more freely throughout your body, potentially resulting in a boner.

Granted, you have to take this study’s findings with a grain of…cinnamon? Because only 31 men were studied.

Further studies on the effects of consuming cinnamon are more conclusive. The effects of eating it regularly include reducing blood sugar and LDL (bad) cholesterol, which would presumably keep the penile arteries in tip-top shape, thereby helping to preserve the ability to get hard as men age. What we don’t know is how much cinnamon daily is necessary to increase the possibility of lift-off. But sprinkling a little cinnamon on yogurt, oatmeal, fruit, or even your coffee won’t harm your health, so we say: go for it.

So while there isn’t enough science yet to call cinnamon the poor man’s Viagra, if smelling that Christmasy scent makes you feel good, well, it can’t hurt. The next time you’re about to get down, pop a can of those Pillsbury cinnamon rolls and bake ‘em up or invest in some quality cinnamon-scented candles. Your partner won’t be the wiser but she will appreciate the sweet snack and your delightfully-scented space.

