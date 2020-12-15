The Mandatory Holiday Gift Guide to Stocking Stuffers They’ll Actually Like

Picking out holiday gifts can be super stressful. But once you’re done purchasing and wrapping the big presents, it’s time to focus on the fun part of holiday shopping: the stocking stuffers. This is when you can get creative and quirky, go for a laugh with a gag gift, or simply spoil your gift recipient with a little something you know they’ll appreciate. In that spirit, we’ve rounded up a Mandatory gift guide for stocking stuffers they’ll actually like.

Cover Photo: Papa & Barkley

Single bells: A Survival Guide For Getting Through the Holidays While Flying Solo

1/10 Rattlesnake Soap Co. Beard Oil For the bearded bros you know and love, give 'em the gift of good grooming with this beard oil made of cedarwood and clove or tea tree and black pepper. Buy it here.

2/10 Belfour Rye Whiskey 200ML For the drinker in your life (and who isn't drinking these days?), this little bottle of booze is the perfect size for stuffing their stocking. Buy it here.



3/10 Justin Wines Justification This mature and elegant Cabernet Franc and Merlot blend features herbs and red fruit and pairs perfectly with a wide variety of foods. Buy it here.

4/10 Nyetimber Sparking Rosé This bubbly, red-fruit based rosé is perfect for popping off Christmas morning. Buy it here.



5/10 Ernest Wines Petite Arvine Made from rare California grapes, this bottle features flowery and fruity flavors with aromas of chamomile, jasmine, dried apricots, and apple chips. Buy it here.

6/10 Lowell Farms High-Quality Cannabis Pre-Rolls California's best-selling pre-roll comes packed with 1 gram of artisan craft cannabis, perfect for the weed enthusiast on your gift list. Buy it here.



7/10 Papa & Barkley THC Balm Give the gift of feeling good with this high-quality THC balm. It's excellent for pain management. Buy it here.

8/10 Raw Garden Vape Pen Vape with confidence with this ready-to-use pen featuring 100 percent natural cannabis from Santa Barbara County. It’s free of artificial flavors, additives, and fillers. Buy it here.



9/10 Upgraded Bluetooth Beanie Hat with Headphones Stay connected while venturing out with this Bluetooth beanie. It has up to 18 hours battery life for your wireless music listening and hands-free calling delight. Buy it here.

10/10 Death Wish Coffee Dark Roast Coffee Grounds Known as the world's strongest coffee, this brew will give your nearest and dearest caffeine addict the jolt they seek. Buy it here.

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.