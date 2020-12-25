Eating Nuts Makes Sperm More Robust, Study Says (So That’s Why Mr. Peanut Is So Cocky)

Nuts are a crunchy, tasty, often salty snack. They pair well with beer (if we’re being bad) or salad (if we’re being good) or trail mix (if we think we’re being good but actually being bad). We know they’re beneficial for our heart and brain health. But a new study suggests that men have yet another reason to chow down on the popular snack: superior sperm.

Research funded by the International Nut and Dried Fruit Council found that eating nuts can improve the DNA quality of sperm. This is the latest in a trio of studies that confirm that popping nuts on the regular can help your little swimmers go the distance.

A 2018 study from the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology studied 119 men and found that those who consumed 60 grams per day of almonds, hazelnuts or walnuts experienced boosts in sperm count, vitality, motility and morphology. In layman’s terms, they were more virile.

And yet another study by the American Society of Andrology and the European Academy of Andrology of 72 men found that those who added nuts to their diet experienced DNA alterations in their sperm that might make them more likely to fertilize an egg.

So now you know why Mr. Peanut is so cocky – though he shouldn’t be, because peanuts are at the bottom of the nut hierarchy when it comes to health benefits. (Technically, they’re a legume.)

And you have to take these studies with a grain of salt (which is how we happen to like our nuts anyway – sprinkled in sea salt to be exact) because they were all funded by “Big Nut,” which obviously has a vested interest in finding out good things about nuts.

Cynicism aside, how many nuts do you need to, um, nut more effectively? About 40 almonds, 40 hazelnuts or 20 walnuts a day – which is a pretty hefty serving. If you do add that many nuts to your daily diet, make sure you reduce your caloric intake elsewhere or you’ll not only have beefier sperm but a beer belly as well – and that will definitely not help you get laid.

Cover Photo: Noam Galai / Contributor (Getty Images)

MORE WEIRD NEWS:

1/12 Oh, Baby! Pregnant Woman Saves Husband From Shark Attack For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Stephen Frink (Getty Images)

2/12 Trump’s Pathetic Hospital Parade Is a Sad Reminder That Toxic Masculinity Doesn’t Do Sick Days For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: CNN



3/12 Make America Horny Again: Sex Shop Gives Away Patriotic Vibrators to Encourage Voter Participation For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: SWNS

4/12 ‘Get Your Booty to the Poll’ PSA Uses Strippers to Motivate Voters, We Vote Yes! For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: YouTube



5/12 News Anchor Accidentally Says Another Member of White House Tests Positive For Cocaine, Well He May Not Be Wrong For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: YouTube

6/12 Three-Legged Bear Caught on Camera Stealing Diet Coke From Garage, Can’t Taste the Feeling For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Getty Images



7/12 8 Evil Ways the 2020 Presidential Election Will Be Ridiculous and Unprecedented For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Chip Somodevilla / Staff and Drew Angerer / Staff (Getty Images)

8/12 Secret Man Cave Found Under NYC Grand Central Terminal, Still Awaiting Our Invitation to For Distant Group Hang For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: MTA



9/12 Jaime Harrison Runs Circles Around Lindsey Graham in South Carolina Senate Debate (Watch This Pillsbury Doughboy Get Cooked!) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: CNN

10/12 The Best Reaction Tweets to Trump’s COVID-19 Diagnosis For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Scott Olson / Staff (Getty Images)



11/12 Trending #FatBearWeek Pits Bears Against One Another in Adorable Body-Shaming Event For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Sergey Kulikov (Getty Images)

12/12 Rick Moranis Attacked on New York City Street (Nobody Attacks Rick Moranis in My Country!) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: DCPI

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.