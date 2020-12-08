Viral Wine Glass Cake-Cutting Hack Lets You Have Your Cake and Eat It, Too (Why Didn’t We Think of This?)

Everybody loves cake. But cutting and serving it can be kind of a pain in the ass. You have to eyeball the proper proportions for each slice, then huge globs of frosting get stuck on the knife, and someone always has to insist on a corner slice. It’s exhausting!

A viral TikTok video has a solution – and it’s so simple and easy we can’t believe we didn’t think of it sooner. All you need to cut and serve the perfect piece of cake? A wine glass. That’s it. That’s all. No knife necessary!

How can this be? Well, as you’ll see in the video, all you have to do is turn a wine glass upside down, drag it through the edge of the cake, and flip it over. Ta-da! Instant, perfect portions of frosting-smothered dessert. No muss, no fuss.

Over 458K ate this video up. We alone watched it at least 10 times. (Just like cake, it’s impossible to stop at one serving.)

While the ingenious @theroseperiod used a round cake for this sweet hack to celebrate a 20th birthday, we imagine it would work just as well with a sheet cake for any occasion. In fact, we’re going to take it upon ourselves to test this hack out, hard, on every single iteration of cake we can find. And then we’ll treat ourselves. Because journalism.

Have your cake, eat it, too, and say “cheers” to hedonism!

