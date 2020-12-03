Lady Gaga Has Her Own Oreo Cookies, And You’ll Never Guess What They Look Like

Lady Gaga has teamed up with Oreo to create her own spin on the classic sandwich cookie and it’s just as outrageous as you’d expect.

Oreo has built a reputation for crazy flavors, from wasabi to candy corn to jelly donut. But until now, its sandwich cookies rarely strayed from the traditional chocolate or vanilla wafers with various kinds (and sometimes colors) of crème.

That’s all changed now that the pop singer known for her jaw-dropping outfits and over-the-top music videos has put her touch on the sweet snack.

Lady Gaga announced the ‘Chromatica’ collaboration on social media.

According to the cookie brand, the cookies are pink-hued Golden Oreos packed with green-colored crème (no word what flavor “green” is exactly). The treats will feature three “Chromatica-inspired cookie embossments,” a nod to Gaga’s sixth studio album.

“This collab is inspired by the world of Chromatica, where kindness rules all things,” said Lady Gaga in a media statement. “I love these pink cookies with green creme, and hope they brighten your day as much as they do mine!”

For now, Oreo is limiting the edible collab to six-cookie packs, but fans can join the Lady Gaga x OREO Stan Club for updates on the official release date.

As for us, we’ll probably pass on taste-testing these Frankenstein cookies. Like Lady Gaga’s music, they look a little extra and over-produced.

Cover Photo: Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020 / Contributor (Getty Images)

