Dwayne Johnson Drops ‘Dwanta Claus’ Ice Cream Line (Time to Work on Your Santa Bod)

You know all those Christmas songs that reference a “cup of good cheer”? Well, you could interpret that to mean booze. Or it could mean ice cream. And if you’re Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, it most definitely refers to an alcohol-infused version of that classic frozen dessert.

The wrestler-turned-actor is now adding another title to his resume: ice cream maker. He teamed up with Salt & Straw to release a new, limited-edition ice cream called Dwanta’s Teremana Spiked Eggnog ice cream. It’s made with Johnson’s own brand of tequila and is described as “sweet, silky, frozen custard mixed with amontillado sherry, nutmeg and a hint of salt.”

You could purchase a pint on its own, or go full out in your Santa Bod quest by picking up a Dwanta Claus “Naughty, Nice & Spiked” pint five-pack. That’d give you Salt & Straw’s classic flavors Double Fold Vanilla and Chocolate Gooey Brownie as well as custom flavors I Saw Mommy Kissing Dwanta Claus (whiskey ice cream swirled with chocolate chip cookie dough and milk chocolate caramel fudge) and The Rock’n Around the Christmas Tree (frosted brownies, raspberry jam, and red and green glacé cherries stirred into spruce ice cream).

Dietary naughtiness doesn’t come cheap; the five-pack will set you back a cool $65 smackers. You can dig in guilt-free, though, because $1 from each eggnog pint sold through Dec. 31 goes directly to chef Jose Andres’ World Central Kitchen’s Restaurants for the People program. Even better: Teremana Tequila will match every $1 donated.

“We had some fun creating our new Teremana Tequila infused flavor and more importantly, we are honored to support the incredible work done at World Central Kitchen and their efforts to end hunger and poverty,” said Johnson. “May your cheat meals be merry, spiked and bright this holiday season!”

Our only question is: will The Rock be around come Jan. 1 when we’ll need a kick in the ass to lose our ice cream-infused holiday pounds?

Cover Photo: Salt & Straw

