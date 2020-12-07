Living / Food & Drink
hot chocolate

Hot Chocolate Bombs: The Fastest Way to Get Cracked Out on Christmas Is Here in a Short How-To Video

by Mandatory Editors

Hot chocolate is the bomb. You know this. But did you know there’s a new way to make it? And it’s called a hot cocoa bomb? Well, now you do.

Let’s delve deeper into this cold-weather drinking deliciousness. The little exploding balls of goodness (yes, we know how that sounds) are shellacked with chocolate and filled with hot cocoa powder, marshmallows, and even peppermint candies. You pour hot milk on top to activate the bomb, then wait for it to melt into the perfect cup of cocoa.

While technically you can DIY these rich, sweet beverages, we don’t recommend it. Just buy a bunch of bombs – from Target, from Etsy, from Harry & David, or from any other of the myriad retailers on the internet. Hot cocoa bombs are literally everywhere.

And once you have that sugar-packed orb in your favorite cocoa mug and a kettle of hot milk at the ready, don’t forget to film the explosion. It really is half the fun. The other half is getting cracked out on cocoa for as long as the Christmas season lasts.

If you dare attempt to make your own, here’s a short how-to video:

 

