Reindeer Express: Colorado Beer Lovers May Receive the Gift of a Beer-Run Delivery to Their Door From Santa’s Furry Friends

We know Dasher and Dancer and Prancer and Vixen, but did we know that they do more than just help Santa Claus deliver presents to good boys and girls all over the world? Technically, these famous reindeer actually do only aid in the delivery of presents to children, but some other reindeer in Colorado are set to deliver something adults enjoy much more than toys and games: beer.

That’s because Colorado’s Breckenridge Brewery will use reindeer and a sleigh to deliver a mini-keg (as well as a Christmas Ale T-shirt, a Christmas beanie, and another 12-pack of Christmas Ale) of its Christmas Ale to 10 very lucky residents of the Centennial State. The use of the iconic holiday-related deer isn’t just because of Christmas, it’s also because, in these strange COVID and election malaise-filled days, we all need something to cheer us up. We can’t think of a better combination than Rudolph’s friends and beer.

The brewery collaborated with neighbor Moon Deer Ranch to make this unusual delivery idea dream a reality. If you live in Colorado and you want to get a sip of Christmas toted by a gang of reindeer, you can enter on the brewery’s website until Dec. 2. If you win, the deliveries will take place on Dec. 5 and 6 so you’ll be all stocked up for the upcoming holiday. That is unless you drink it all well before the big day. We know we would.

Photo: Breckenridge Brewery

