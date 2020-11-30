Pornhub Erects Sex Ed Series, Should Help Curtail Men’s Expectations of Women in the Boudoir

If you’re anything like us, you probably learned about the proverbial birds and the bees from three possible places. First, and most awkward, is your parents. They might have sat you down as a youngster and explained everything (in hopefully vague terms) that you needed to know about sex. Another possibility is sex ed when you were 12 or 13 years old. This consisted of a lot of giggling and uncomfortable glances at your fellow students while you listened to a health teacher drone on about condoms and conceiving. If you didn’t learn the literal ins and outs of the sexual process from these sources, you probably heard all about it from classmates who also didn’t know anything about it. If somehow you made it to adulthood and you still have questions, you can turn to porn. And no, we don’t mean the completely unrealistic portrayal of women in porn movies, we mean Pornhub and its new sex ed series.

Released last month, the streaming site has a series of sex-ed videos designed to teach you about various topics related to sex. Below you’ll find a sampling of a few of the videos you’ll see and why they’re important to your sexual health.

Photo: Adene Sanchez (Getty Images)

1/6 Healthy Masturbation Habits There’s nothing wrong with bopping the bishop, flogging the dolphin, or masturbating. It’s healthy, releases anxiety and stress, and is a good way to fall asleep if you’re having trouble. But it can also be unhealthy if you do it 10 times per day or spend too long doing it. Nobody needs a rug burn down there.

2/6 Communication Hey, did you know that communication is important to a healthy sexual experience between you and your partner? Well, now you do, and you can learn a lot about the topic in this video. Talking is the only way you and your partner can get on the same page. Unless you both have ESP. If so, don’t worry about this video.



3/6 All About Condoms If you’ve never worn a condom, we can only assume you’ve only been in one relationship and you married them. If not, shame on you. Sure, it doesn’t feel the same, but it could be the difference between an STD, unplanned pregnancy, and a whole lot of bad news for both people involved.

4/6 Penis Yes, there’s a video about your penis. It’s important viewing because not every penis is the same. Learn about foreskins, erections, and whether or not your penis is normal. It probably is, but at least now you’ll be sure.



5/6 STD / STI Health Sex ed probably made you terrified of contracting an STD. While many are treatable, others can have lasting effects for the rest of your life. This video will teach you a little more about them so maybe you’ll actually wrap it up the next time you bring home some stranger from the bar.

6/6 Vagina Even if you’re a “seasoned veteran” there’s probably a lot you don’t know about the very mysterious body opening called the vagina. This video will teach you about periods, weird smells, and most appetizing: discharge.

