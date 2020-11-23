Brewery Trolls Rudy Guiliani With Its Four Saisons Landscaping Beer, We Support Canning Rudy For Good

The weeks since election day have been crazy, to say the least. President Trump has tweeted about and filed lawsuits claiming voter fraud without showing the American people even the slightest amount of evidence. He’s refused to let President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team do its job. But, the craziest event didn’t even happen at the White House or at Mar-a-Lago, it happened at the Four Seasons. No, not that Four Seasons.

Trump’s inner circle, including formerly beloved New York City Mayor-turned-sniveling-henchman Rudy Giuliani, held a press conference at Philadelphia’s Four Seasons Total Landscaping. This family-owned business is located near a sex shop and a crematorium and was the perfect place for the Trump train to make a stop.

To pay tribute to this extremely weird event in American history, Ireland’s Rascals Brewing Company made a beer aptly called Four Saisons Total Landscaping. It’s a limited-release farmhouse ale that’s brewed using “sour grapes” and sits at a surprisingly easy-to-handle 4 percent ABV.

Sadly, you won’t be able to sip on this beer while you watch Trump being dragged kicking and screaming from the White House by Secret Service agents because it’s only available at the Dublin-based brewery. We suggest drinking a beer from Delaware (to cheers the new President) like Dogfish Head SeaQuench instead.

Photo: Rascals Brewing Company

