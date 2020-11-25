Living / Life Hacks
Don’t Give the Gift of COVID: The Dos and Don’ts of Coming Home For the Holidays to Your Suspicious Family

by Mandatory Editors

Thanks to coronavirus, it’s a whole, new, scary world out there. None of us thought we’d still be plagued by the pandemic come the holidays, yet here we are, with many states experiencing records levels of infection, hospitalizations, and death due to COVID-19.

If you can stay put where you are during the holidays and have a virtual gathering with your family instead, that’s the safest way to prevent the spread and keep your loved ones healthy. But we also acknowledge that it’s been a long, lonely year, much of it spent alone and in quarantine, and some of us are desperate for a little socialization and to reconnect with our families. (We never thought we’d say that, right?)

If you can’t stay away from home this holiday season, there are steps you can take to lower your risk of contracting or spreading COVID-19. We’ve rounded up the best tips and trustworthy advice to keep you and your kin protected this season. (Because no one wants to give the gift of coronavirus.) These are the dos and don’ts of coming home to your family for the holidays.

