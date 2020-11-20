Living / Food & Drink / Life Hacks
Thanksgiving

The Mandatory Thanksgiving Hosting Guide to Cooking Your First Bird (And Everything That Will Go Wrong Along the Way)

by Mandatory Editors

Welcome, turkey virgins, to your first bird-cooking experience! Whether you’re just at that age where it’s time to take up the mantle of hosting Thanksgiving or you’ve been thrown into the role because of the coronavirus pandemic (and its subsequent restrictions on large gatherings), now’s the time to show your stuff — and stuff that bird (or rather, don’t, but we’ll get to that).

Cooking a turkey is an epic feat, one that you’ll need to dedicate hours, if not days, to. Along the way, there will be plenty of opportunities for mishaps. But with a little planning and a lot of balls, you might get through this milestone culinary endeavor in-tact. This is the Mandatory Thanksgiving guide to cooking your first bird (and everything that will go wrong along the way)!

Cover Photo: skynesher (Getty Images)

Friendsgiving Minus the Friends: 10 Staple Thanksgiving Day Fails We Are Thankful to Be Without in 2020

Single bells: A Survival Guide For Getting Through the Holidays While Flying Solo

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.