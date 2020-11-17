RANKED! The 10 Worst Thanksgiving Day Dishes We Are Definitely Not Thankful For

Thanksgiving is the holiday for lovers of gluttony. That’s because it’s the one day per year when we’re allowed to eat until it feels like our guts are about to burst. We’re not kidding. We eat so much we have to undo our pants and lie down on the floor in a crumpled heap after the last forkful of grandma’s famous pumpkin pie.

While turkey is obviously the main event, it’s the side dishes that truly shine. Every year, we eagerly await side dishes like stuffing, green bean casserole, macaroni and cheese, and mashed potatoes. But just because there are numerous mouth-watering dishes, that doesn’t mean there aren’t some duds. In honor these gross anomalies, we decided to make a list of the worst Thanksgiving dishes of all time. Check them all out below.

Photo: NWphotoguy (Getty Images)

1/10 10. Jell-O Technically Jell-O isn’t terrible. It’s just an awful choice for Thanksgiving. Who wants to eat black cherry Jell-O after a spoonful of mashed potatoes? Not us. Photo: Alexandra Grablewski (Getty Images)

2/10 9. Side Salad Yes, we’re talking about your basic leafy green salad. It’s fine, but rather lackluster on a table filled with classic Thanksgiving dishes. Photo: THPStock (Getty Images)



3/10 8. Microwave Vegetables If your idea of a great Thanksgiving side dish is a bag of frozen vegetables warmed up in the microwave, you need to get your priorities in order. Photo: Roberto Machado Noa (Getty Images)

4/10 7. Brussels Sprouts This might sound a little crude, but Brussels sprouts not only smell like farts, they make you fart. That’s a bad combination in our book. Photo: Silvia Elena Castañeda Puchetta / EyeEm (Getty Images)



5/10 6. Creamed Spinach Spinach on its own is alright. It makes a nice, meaty base for a salad. When it’s creamed, it’s pretty much like eating phlegm with leaves in it. Photo: magnez2 (Getty Images)

6/10 5. Corned Pudding Pudding shouldn’t be made of corn. If there’s one thing we don’t like, it’s mushy, gooey corn in pudding form. Photo: intek1 (Getty Images)



7/10 4. Creamed Pearl Onions The only thing that could make the intense taste of onions worse is if they were creamed. Why does this somehow always make it onto Thanksgiving tables? Photo: wsmahar (Getty Images)

8/10 3. Canned Cranberry Sauce Homemade cranberry sauce is OK, but not great. Canned cranberry sauce is on par with eating a bowl of jelly beans for dinner. Photo: DebbiSmirnoff (Getty Images)



9/10 2. Ambrosia Salad Ambrosia salad is a congealed mess of nonsense. Oranges, marshmallows, creamy gelatin, and sometimes nuts. All we want to know is: why? Photo: ALLEKO (Getty Images)

10/10 1. Oyster Casserole The name is enough to make us nauseous. This regional dish is full of cream, parmesan cheese, and oysters. Yuck to the max. Photo: Mlyons (Getty Images)

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.