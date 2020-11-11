David Beckham Gets Trolled by Wife Victoria Over His Style, Those Boots Were Made For Mocking

Husbands and wives love to rib each other. It’s one of the upsides of marriage. The difference is that when celebrities tease their spouses, the whole world finds out about it.

Such was the case between David and Victoria Beckham recently. The soccer star and former “Posh” Spice Girl are both clothes horses with impeccable style. But David made a little fashion faux pas that Victoria couldn’t resist trolling.

While donning poppies and visiting the Royal Hospital Chelsea, a home for British Army vets, in honor of Remembrance Day, David wore a pair of “wellies” (a word no man should ever have to say out loud) that were, well, bigger than life.

View this post on Instagram Wearing our poppies with pride today! #RemembranceSunday @davidbeckham A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Nov 8, 2020 at 3:07am PST

“Gaston wants his boots back @davidbeckham,” Victoria wrote on her Instagram Story next to an image featuring her husband’s footwear alongside the macho Beauty and the Beast character.

Victoria wasn’t the only commenter on David’s fashion misstep.

“Can we talk bout the boots???” someone asked. Another opined, “Wellies are a tad much Dave!!”

To his credit, David didn’t take the criticism lying down.

“So my wife decided to post before asking me or cropping my last minute shoe option,” he wrote beneath his own side-by-side comparison. “Revenge will be sweet @victoriabeckham.”

Somehow, we have a feeling that when this couple bickers, it’s more a form of foreplay than an all-out war. These boots were made for mocking, but maybe they’re also made for knocking?

Cover Photo: @victoriabeckham (Instagram) and Disney

You’ve got to be kidding: Elon Musk and Grimes Join the List of Celebrities With Terrible Names For Their Kids

1/12 Oh, Baby! Pregnant Woman Saves Husband From Shark Attack For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Stephen Frink (Getty Images)

2/12 Trump’s Pathetic Hospital Parade Is a Sad Reminder That Toxic Masculinity Doesn’t Do Sick Days For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: CNN



3/12 Make America Horny Again: Sex Shop Gives Away Patriotic Vibrators to Encourage Voter Participation For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: SWNS

4/12 ‘Get Your Booty to the Poll’ PSA Uses Strippers to Motivate Voters, We Vote Yes! For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: YouTube



5/12 News Anchor Accidentally Says Another Member of White House Tests Positive For Cocaine, Well He May Not Be Wrong For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: YouTube

6/12 Three-Legged Bear Caught on Camera Stealing Diet Coke From Garage, Can’t Taste the Feeling For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Getty Images



7/12 8 Evil Ways the 2020 Presidential Election Will Be Ridiculous and Unprecedented For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Chip Somodevilla / Staff and Drew Angerer / Staff (Getty Images)

8/12 Secret Man Cave Found Under NYC Grand Central Terminal, Still Awaiting Our Invitation to For Distant Group Hang For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: MTA



9/12 Jaime Harrison Runs Circles Around Lindsey Graham in South Carolina Senate Debate (Watch This Pillsbury Doughboy Get Cooked!) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: CNN

10/12 The Best Reaction Tweets to Trump’s COVID-19 Diagnosis For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Scott Olson / Staff (Getty Images)



11/12 Trending #FatBearWeek Pits Bears Against One Another in Adorable Body-Shaming Event For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Sergey Kulikov (Getty Images)

12/12 Rick Moranis Attacked on New York City Street (Nobody Attacks Rick Moranis in My Country!) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: DCPI

Babies on the way: Celebrity Couples Expecting in 2020

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.