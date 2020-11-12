Living / Food & Drink

National Happy Hour Day: The Best DIY Craft Cocktails When You’re the Bartender (And It’s Happy Hour All Day at Home)

by Christopher Osburn

Nov. 12 is National Happy Hour Day. Sadly, like with all very important holidays, this one will be a little different this year. There’s a pretty good chance you won’t be visiting your local watering hole to grab discounted drinks and half-priced appetizers this year. But, especially in the midst of a pandemic, who doesn’t want another reason to have a few cocktails, beers, or glasses of wine? We sure do.

Since there’s nothing exciting about opening a bottle of wine or cracking open a can of beer, we’ll turn our attention to cocktails. Even though many of us are still working from home, that doesn’t mean we have limitless time to shake up extremely complicated mixed drinks with a dozen ingredients. We’re all about simple and easy when it comes to cocktails. Below, you’ll find 10 of our favorite easy, DIY cocktails.

Photo: Mario Gutiérrez (Getty Images)

Doctor Pays $93K For Lamp From ‘Aladdin’: What He Got Was Actually Worse Than the Reboot

The McRib is Back (Again): We Attempt to Mansplain the Appeal of This Strange Sandwich

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.