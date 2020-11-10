No Nut November Ironically Teaches Us the Importance of Routine Masturbation (And What Happens When You Don’t)

We don’t know who thought up “No Nut November,” but we’d like to kick that dude in the balls. Not only is refraining from masturbation for a whole month hard as hell, it makes us miserable SOBs that no one wants to be around – especially women.

Masochism aside, No Nut November is actually bad for you and your balls. A Harvard University study showed that men who ejaculated on the regular reduced their risk of testicular cancer.

That’s why we’re psyched to hear that the Anti-No Nut November Challenge is returning for another year of solidarity with those who like to slap the salami. Launched by Stripchat, a live sex and entertainment site featuring streams by models, the Anti-No Nut November Challenge encourages men to pledge to continue to “nut” in November. For every pledge made on nononutnovember.com, Stripchat will donate $1 to a men’s cancer foundation. The site is also offering live streams with sex health experts on healthy masturbation habits.

“Stripchat cares about our users, their nuts, and men around the world who suffer from prostate cancer,” said Max Bennett, VP of new media at Stripchat. “We hope this fun campaign can help bring some really important issues to the forefront of public discourse.”

While you’re checking out Stripchat’s site, why not get a little “help” getting off with one of its models? It’s for your health, after all!

Cover Photo: Roman Didkivskyi (Getty Images)

MORE NEWS:

1/12 Men’s Beards May Have Evolved to Sustain Punches to the Head, Random Study Suggests Scientists Are Running Out of Things to Study For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: max-kegfire (Getty Images)

2/12 Louisiana Man Puts the ‘Ass’ in Bass Pro Shop by Swimming in Fish Tank For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Niklas Jourdan / EyeEm (Getty Images)



3/12 San Jose Police Fire Rubber Bullets at Their Own Trainer, Rupturing His Testicle (That’s Nuts) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images / Contributor (Getty Images)

4/12 Apple Delays iPhone 12 Release, Consumers Expected to Just Use Phone They’ve Had a Whole Year Already For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Adam Kuylenstierna / EyeEm (Getty Images)



5/12 Ivanka Trump Tells Unemployed Americans to ‘Find Something New,’ Which Is Precisely What We Wish Her Whole Family Would Do For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Alex Wong / Staff (Getty Images)

6/12 Dumb as Rocks: Kanye West Photoshops His Face Onto Mount Rushmore For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: @kanyewest (Twitter)



7/12 The Internet Had Its Phallic Way With Ivanka Trump Modeling Goya Beans, Hilarious Tweets Ensued For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: @SsnarkIsMyGame (Twitter)

8/12 Rudy Giuliani Calls NYPD After Being Pranked by Sacha Baron Cohen, Can Only Take a Joke if it Becomes President For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: The Hollywood Reporter, via Getty Images



9/12 Badass Mother Who Wore Face Mask Through 38-Hour Labor Says ‘If I Can, So Can You’ For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Jai Kershner

10/12 Aww Nuts: Squirrel in Colorado Tests Positive for Bubonic Plague Because 2020 For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Picture Alliance via Getty Images



11/12 Meanwhile in Florida…Woman Sues for Paternity Test on Goats (But Not for the Reason You Think) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: SOPA Images via Getty Images

12/12 Trump’s Terrorist Theory of 75-Year-Old Man Shoved by Police Exhibits New Expert Level of Sociopathic Thinking For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Pool, Getty Images

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.