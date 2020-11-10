Trending Holiday Donut Has Very Unfortunate But Funny Santa Scrotum-Themed Name Given to It

Believe it or not, the holidays are right around the corner. While it seems like summer just ended, it’s firmly in our rearview and quickly getting farther away every day. We’re already in the weird time period between Halloween and Thanksgiving. You know, the time when streaming services start dropping Christmas movies left and right and we’re just not sure we’re ready to watch them yet. It’s also the time of year when holiday decorations and foods begin to appear on store shelves. You know what that means, right? Strange holiday food aplenty. The first one just happens to be a reference to Santa’s anatomy.

Who wouldn’t want a taste of Santa’s Yumnut, right? While it seems like a name of a fictional seasonal treat from Family Guy or The Simpsons, it’s actually a real new food item from our friends across the pond.

Who wants a bite of Santa’s Yumnut™? Our yum yum-doughnut hybrids have been given a Christmassy makeover, with delicious flaky pastry layers and a sweet Santa’s belt topping. Find them in our in store bakery. pic.twitter.com/BcWwxOo26r — M&S (@marksandspencer) November 5, 2020

British supermarket Marks & Spencer knew exactly what they were doing when they first dropped hints of this new festive, donut hybrid on social media last week. For the record, the name is a combination of a donut and a deep-fried pastry called a Yum Yum. So, it’s kind of like the cronut, but not.

And, while calling it a Yumnut would be cheeky enough, the addition of Santa makes it even better. If you want to take a bite out of Santa’s Yumnut, which is adorned with frosting added to resemble Santa’s belt (yes, really), you can’t. That is, unless you’re reading this in England or planning a trip there (are we allowed to fly there?).

Photo: Marks & Spencer

1/12 Oh, Baby! Pregnant Woman Saves Husband From Shark Attack For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Stephen Frink (Getty Images)

2/12 Trump’s Pathetic Hospital Parade Is a Sad Reminder That Toxic Masculinity Doesn’t Do Sick Days For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: CNN



3/12 Make America Horny Again: Sex Shop Gives Away Patriotic Vibrators to Encourage Voter Participation For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: SWNS

4/12 ‘Get Your Booty to the Poll’ PSA Uses Strippers to Motivate Voters, We Vote Yes! For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: YouTube



5/12 News Anchor Accidentally Says Another Member of White House Tests Positive For Cocaine, Well He May Not Be Wrong For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: YouTube

6/12 Three-Legged Bear Caught on Camera Stealing Diet Coke From Garage, Can’t Taste the Feeling For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Getty Images



7/12 8 Evil Ways the 2020 Presidential Election Will Be Ridiculous and Unprecedented For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Chip Somodevilla / Staff and Drew Angerer / Staff (Getty Images)

8/12 Secret Man Cave Found Under NYC Grand Central Terminal, Still Awaiting Our Invitation to For Distant Group Hang For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: MTA



9/12 Jaime Harrison Runs Circles Around Lindsey Graham in South Carolina Senate Debate (Watch This Pillsbury Doughboy Get Cooked!) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: CNN

10/12 The Best Reaction Tweets to Trump’s COVID-19 Diagnosis For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Scott Olson / Staff (Getty Images)



11/12 Trending #FatBearWeek Pits Bears Against One Another in Adorable Body-Shaming Event For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Sergey Kulikov (Getty Images)

12/12 Rick Moranis Attacked on New York City Street (Nobody Attacks Rick Moranis in My Country!) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: DCPI

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.