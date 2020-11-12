Mandatory Movember: The Top 10 Tastiest Beers to Get Stuck in Your November Beard

Unless you live under a proverbial rock, you’ve heard all about “no shave November” or more specifically Movember. Started in 2003, Movember is a month-long event that takes place in November in which men either don’t shave all month or grow mustaches. This is done to raise awareness for a variety of causes including suicide, prostate cancer, and testicular cancer.

Since you’re probably growing some form of facial hair this month, regardless if it’s patchy or bushy, you’re going to want to have a beer or two. Said beer will probably find a way to get stuck in your late fall blooming beard so it better be good. Lucky for you, we’re here to help. We came up with 10 of the tastiest beers to get stuck in your November beard. Check them all out below.

1/10 Allagash Saison Fall is a great season for saison and farm style beers and one of the best is Allagash Saison. Its subtly yeasty, refreshing, bold flavor pairs well with a sweater and a cool, autumn night. Photo: Allagash

2/10 Anchor Porter You can’t go wrong with any of Anchor’s beers. But, if you’re looking for a rich, dark porter to sip on a chilly fall night, grab a sixer of Anchor Porter. It’s filled with hints of toasted caramel, chocolate, and espresso. Photo: Anchor



3/10 Cigar City Maduro Cigar City is well known for its Jai Alai IPA. While that’s a great summer beer, it’s not well-suited for cool, fall weather. That’s when you should buy some Cigar City Maduro, an English-style brown ale with hints of coffee, toffee, and chocolate. Photo: Cigar City

4/10 Founders Sumatra Brown This 9 percent brown ale is bold, rich, and perfectly suited for face fur weather. It's filled with hints of chocolate and rich toasty malts and gets a nice boost from the addition of Sumatra coffee. Photo: Founders



5/10 Harpoon Flannel Friday There might not be a better named beer for fall than Harpoon Flannel Friday. While we wear flannel every day in autumn, we’ll wear it on Friday while we sip on this malty, caramel-filled brown ale. Photo: Harpoon

6/10 Rogue Beard Beer No Movember list is complete without the official beer of the event. This surprisingly refreshing, subtly tangy, crushable brew was made using actual wild yeast procured from brewmaster John Maier’s beard. Photo: Rogue



7/10 Sierra Nevada Northern Hemisphere Harvest With the word “harvest” in the name, you know this is a great fall beer. It’s a supremely fresh, thirst-quenching, wet-hopped IPA that proves you can still drink lighter beers well into fall. Photo: Sierra Nevada

8/10 Troegs Hop Cyclone This 9 percent hazy double IPA is well suited for literally any time of year. But, with its tropical fruit flavors, citrus notes, and all-around juiciness, it is a perfect respite for darker fall beers. Photo: Troegs



9/10 Bell's Best Brown This 5.8 percent brown ale is perfect for beard weather. It’s filled with flavors of rich caramel, sweet chocolate, and subtle piney hops. It’s the kind of beer you’ll want to drink until spring. Photo: Bell’s

10/10 Jack's Abby Copper Legend Technically an Oktoberfest beer, Jack’s Abby Copper Legend should be the official beer of fall. It’s a smooth, malty lager that you won’t mind finding in your beard later on in the evening. Photo: Jack’s Abby

