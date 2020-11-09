The McRib is Back (Again), We Attempt to Mansplain the Appeal of This Strange Sandwich

The McRib is like Brigadoon, the mythical Scottish town that only appears for one day every 100 years. Except, the McRib only shows up randomly and in select locations all over the map. In fact, historically, it would have been easier to find a fictional quaint Scottish village that disappears into fog than a McRib sandwich.

Since 1982, when the McRib was released, it was only available in random locations throughout the country. There are even websites designed to help you find your nearest McRib. But, for the first time in eight years, McDonald’s is releasing this infamous sandwich nationwide. You’ll have to wait a month though because it’s not coming back until Dec. 2.

Since it’s once again returning to menus, we’ve done our best to try to explain just what its appeal is. Why does it keep coming back? Why are people so fanatical about it? Check out our explanation below.

1/6 What is the McRib? This fairly simple sandwich consists of a boneless pork patty that is formed to appear to be ribs. It’s slathered in a tangy, sweet barbecue sauce and topped with raw, white onions and pickles. All nestled on a homestyle roll.

2/6 What is its history? First added to the Mickey D’s menu back in 1981 following test marketing, it remained a staple of the menu until it was removed in 1985 because of lack of popularity. It came back in 1989 and was available in various parts of the world until 2005. Since then, it’s been a limited-edition menu item every few years.



3/6 What does it taste like? It tastes exactly as it appears. It’s pork slathered in barbecue sauce. What’s not to love? If you like mushed together pork that’s shaped into pork ribs, this is the sandwich for you.

4/6 What is the McRib's appeal? Part of its appeal is the fact that its availability is seemingly random. So, regardless of whether it tastes like a flip-flop covered in tangy barbecue sauce, it’s limited edition so it’s great.



5/6 Why does it keep coming back? It keeps coming back because it allows McDonald’s to send out a press release so that people like us write stories about how the McRib is back again. Everyone wants to try something that isn’t readily available to them.

6/6 Should we buy one? Of course you should. If you’ve never had a McRib, buy one as soon as they’re available. It’s definitely one of the most unique fast-food items ever created. Regardless of whether or not you enjoy it, you can at least now say that you’ve tried it.

