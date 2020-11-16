20 Things Every Grown Man Over the Age of 20 Should Know How to Do by 2020
Being a man comes with certain responsibilities. And if 2020 has taught us anything, it’s that you better know how to be self-sufficient. From personal grooming and physical safety to auto repair and outdoorsy hacks, there’s a lot to learn. But by the time you’ve passed your 20th birthday, you really should know how to do a handful of things. We’ve saved you the research (and the embarrassing question-asking of Dad) to tell you the 20 things every grown man over the age of 20 should know how to do by 2020 – which is almost over, so if you’re missing any of these skills in your toolbox, you better school yourself, and quick.
Tips and tricks: The Mandatory Guide to Safe Sex in a Time of Love and Quarantine
1/20
How to Build Your Own Campfire
You never know when you're going to be stranded on an island in the middle of nowhere in need of heat.
2/20
How to Navigate With a Compass and a Map
GPS is for wimps. Know how to use a map and a compass because if you're a true adventurer, you'll eventually end up somewhere that has no cell service. Also, maps and compasses are just really freakin' cool.
-
3/20
How to Paddle a Canoe
This skill might seem antiquated, but you never know when America will become unlivable and you'll want to escape to Canada, undetected by border patrol. Sink or swim!
4/20
How to Change a Car Tire
If you drive, you need to know how to change a car tire. You'll save yourself time and money on the road as well as look incredibly manly to your female passenger.
-
5/20
How to Administer CPR
CPR saves lives. Don't you want to be a hero?
6/20
How to Grow Your Own Food
Remember at the start of the pandemic when the grocery store shelves were bare? Grow your own food and never worry about that again.
-
7/20
How to Grill
Men and meat go together like hot dogs and buns. Be it gas or charcoal, you must know how to cook a carnivorous feast over an open flame.
8/20
How to Make Cocktails
Because nothing impresses people like a well-prepared drink.
-
9/20
How to Sharpen Knives
Knives are one of man's most useful tools -- but only if they're sharp.
10/20
How to Cure a Hangover
Because you have many, many regrettable nights of drinking (and rough mornings) ahead of you.
-
11/20
How to Iron
Because your mom's not around to do it for you. (Right?) Real men iron their own clothes.
12/20
How to Tie a Necktie
We've all relaxed our fashion standards during quarantine but someday, you're going to want to interview for a job, attend a formal event, or take a date to a ritzy restaurant. Necktie know-how is required.
-
13/20
How to Speak a Second Language
Get your head out of your American ass and acknowledge that English is not a universal language. (See also: you expand your potential dating pool exponentially with a second language.)
14/20
How to Tell a Joke
Humor lightens the mood, keeps us sane, and makes you more attractive. Learn a few go-to, never-fail jokes and crack up everyone you meet.
-
15/20
How to Unclog a Toilet
Because we know what you've been dropping down in there. Know how to erase the evidence.
16/20
How to Manscape
Because it's a jungle down there.
-
17/20
How to Ask For Consent
It might feel corny at first, but the cringe-factor is worth it to avoid misreading signals and hurting someone you probably like a whole gosh darn lot.
18/20
How to Find the Clitoris
You should not be allowed to even have sex until you know basic female anatomy, especially how to get to the pleasure center.
-
19/20
How to Brew the Perfect Cup of Coffee
Drip? French press? Pour-over? Percolator? Moka pot? We don't care what method you use as long as you master the art of brewing the perfect cuppa joe.
20/20
How to Make Breakfast
You cannot have overnight sex guests until you can whip up a platter of eggs, bacon, and pancakes the next morning. Them's the rules.
Study up: The Mandatory White Guy’s Guide to Being a Supportive Ally to the Black Community
Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.
Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.