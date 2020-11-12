Food Fight: Couples Are Breaking Up Over What to Eat For Dinner, Study Says It’s a Dish Best Served COVID

There’s nothing worse than getting together with your special someone, feeling ravenous, and being unable to decide what food to eat for dinner. But this dilemma is becoming increasingly common among couples – to the point of being a deal-breaker.

A new survey by OnePoll of 2,000 Americans has revealed that couples fight an average of three times per week over where – and what – to eat. It takes the average couple 17 minutes to decide where to dine, though for a particularly picky 16 percent, that deliberation time skyrockets to 30 minutes or more. (By which time, your stomach growls are probably louder than your argument.)

But the drama doesn’t end there. Even when couples decide where to order food from, 32 percent continue to bicker over who’s going to pick the grub up. (Have these people never heard of delivery?) And when dinner is finally served? Half of respondents became annoyed if their partner tasted their food and 42 percent have banned furtive forkfuls. (These people are surely no fun in bed.) Going out doesn’t solve the problem, either; 59 percent said they disliked their partner’s favorite dining venue.

Because culinary contention can be so stressful, two in five respondents said that “food incompatibility” was reason enough to dump someone. Just the question “What do you want for dinner?” (which people say an average of six times per week) filled half of the survey respondents with dread.

COVID-19 and all its culinary restrictions can’t have helped this sticky situation. Here’s a thought: want to keep the peace with your sweetheart? Make your own damn food and dine separately, then meet up for “dessert” later (nudge, nudge, wink, wink).

Cover Photo: Drazen Zigic (Getty Images)

MORE WEIRD NEWS:

1/12 Oh, Baby! Pregnant Woman Saves Husband From Shark Attack For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Stephen Frink (Getty Images)

2/12 Trump’s Pathetic Hospital Parade Is a Sad Reminder That Toxic Masculinity Doesn’t Do Sick Days For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: CNN



3/12 Make America Horny Again: Sex Shop Gives Away Patriotic Vibrators to Encourage Voter Participation For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: SWNS

4/12 ‘Get Your Booty to the Poll’ PSA Uses Strippers to Motivate Voters, We Vote Yes! For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: YouTube



5/12 News Anchor Accidentally Says Another Member of White House Tests Positive For Cocaine, Well He May Not Be Wrong For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: YouTube

6/12 Three-Legged Bear Caught on Camera Stealing Diet Coke From Garage, Can’t Taste the Feeling For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Getty Images



7/12 8 Evil Ways the 2020 Presidential Election Will Be Ridiculous and Unprecedented For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Chip Somodevilla / Staff and Drew Angerer / Staff (Getty Images)

8/12 Secret Man Cave Found Under NYC Grand Central Terminal, Still Awaiting Our Invitation to For Distant Group Hang For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: MTA



9/12 Jaime Harrison Runs Circles Around Lindsey Graham in South Carolina Senate Debate (Watch This Pillsbury Doughboy Get Cooked!) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: CNN

10/12 The Best Reaction Tweets to Trump’s COVID-19 Diagnosis For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Scott Olson / Staff (Getty Images)



11/12 Trending #FatBearWeek Pits Bears Against One Another in Adorable Body-Shaming Event For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Sergey Kulikov (Getty Images)

12/12 Rick Moranis Attacked on New York City Street (Nobody Attacks Rick Moranis in My Country!) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: DCPI

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.