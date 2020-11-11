Your Favorite Soda Brand Is Launching a Hot Sauce, The Question Is Do You Want to Dew It

Everyone has tasted the lemon-lime, tooth-achingly sweet soda that is Mountain Dew. Some of us have grown up and left sugary sodas like “the Dew” and other sugar bombs in the rear-view mirrors. Others are stuck in some type of arrested development and still chug the beverage that smells like Lysol on the reg. For these folks, releases like Code Red and Baja Blast are more exciting than finding your stocking full of gold bricks on Christmas morning. These are also the people who will be most excited about the newest Mountain Dew-related news. For whatever reason, the brand is launching a hot sauce.

We first heard about this spicy sauce a few months ago when Mountain Dew took to Twitter to ask fans to pick from Peri-Peri, Fatalii, Datil, and Habanero as potential sauces. After 3,800 devoted Dew-heads cast their vote, the clear winner Habanero.

It’s time for the 🔥 🔥 🔥 Meet the first-ever #MTNDEWHotSauce, created by @iBurn under the watchful eye of @JoelEmbiid. Want DEW over everything? This has the distinct citrus flavor that DEW fans know and love, but spicier 🌶️. Tell us, what would you put it on?? pic.twitter.com/cplqptg8ZD — Mountain Dew® (@MountainDew) October 30, 2020

This limited-edition hot sauce is a collaboration between the brand, hot sauce-loving Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, and hot sauce company iBurn. Not surprisingly, the flavor will be habanero-centric, but will also have elements of the citrus flavors of Mountain Dew.

As of now, Mountain Dew hasn’t stated when and how fans can get their hands on this sauce. It has said that only 500 bottles will be released and to get one you have to keep your eyes peeled for a post on its social media channels with more instructions. So, spend your day eye-balling Mountain Dew’s Twitter or just buy a bottle of Frank’s Red Hot and enjoy your day instead.

Photo: Mountain Dew

MORE WEIRD NEWS:

1/12 Oh, Baby! Pregnant Woman Saves Husband From Shark Attack For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Stephen Frink (Getty Images)

2/12 Trump’s Pathetic Hospital Parade Is a Sad Reminder That Toxic Masculinity Doesn’t Do Sick Days For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: CNN



3/12 Make America Horny Again: Sex Shop Gives Away Patriotic Vibrators to Encourage Voter Participation For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: SWNS

4/12 ‘Get Your Booty to the Poll’ PSA Uses Strippers to Motivate Voters, We Vote Yes! For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: YouTube



5/12 News Anchor Accidentally Says Another Member of White House Tests Positive For Cocaine, Well He May Not Be Wrong For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: YouTube

6/12 Three-Legged Bear Caught on Camera Stealing Diet Coke From Garage, Can’t Taste the Feeling For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Getty Images



7/12 8 Evil Ways the 2020 Presidential Election Will Be Ridiculous and Unprecedented For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Chip Somodevilla / Staff and Drew Angerer / Staff (Getty Images)

8/12 Secret Man Cave Found Under NYC Grand Central Terminal, Still Awaiting Our Invitation to For Distant Group Hang For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: MTA



9/12 Jaime Harrison Runs Circles Around Lindsey Graham in South Carolina Senate Debate (Watch This Pillsbury Doughboy Get Cooked!) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: CNN

10/12 The Best Reaction Tweets to Trump’s COVID-19 Diagnosis For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Scott Olson / Staff (Getty Images)



11/12 Trending #FatBearWeek Pits Bears Against One Another in Adorable Body-Shaming Event For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Sergey Kulikov (Getty Images)

12/12 Rick Moranis Attacked on New York City Street (Nobody Attacks Rick Moranis in My Country!) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: DCPI

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.