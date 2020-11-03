The 10 Most Political Drinks to Suck Down During Election Season

Depending on how election night goes, you’ll either be drinking in celebration or to drown your sorrows. If Joe Biden wins, it’ll be cheers, smiles, and cocktails all around. If Trump wins, you’ll be looking for the highest proof whiskey and highest ABV beers you can find to try to forget that you’re still stuck in this Twilight Zone episode for four more years. Either way, you’ll be drinking.

We suggest you spend election night playing our “Red Wine for Blue: Democratic Drinking Game For an Anxious Election Night” or by mixing up a cocktail (or three). To help you figure out which cocktails to sip on, we’ve taken some of your favorite classic cocktails and renamed them to suit this current political landscape. Check them all out below and get your drink on.

Photo: happy_lark (Getty Images)

1/10 Blue You're Lyin' The tiki drink “Blue Hawaii” is made with sour mix, blue curacao, pineapple juice, rum, and sometimes vodka, this version is a reference to Biden pointing out the obvious lies told by Trump. Photo: Kanok Sulaiman (Getty Images)

2/10 Grin and Tonic The gin and tonic is simply gin, lime juice, and tonic water. This drink should be mixed up and enjoyed while you listen to your right-wing friends ramble on about not needing to wear a mask and how liberals are ruining everything. Photo: Linda Raymond (Getty Images)



3/10 Wall-garita Hey, Trump-kins. Whatever happened to Trump’s wall he planned to build between the U.S. and Mexico? To pay homage to this ill-fated plan, sip on this take on the classic margarita with tequila, triple sec, and lime juice. Photo: Greg Chapel / EyeEm (Getty Images)

4/10 Bold Pal Maybe you’ve had an "Old Pal" before. This drink consists of rye whiskey, vermouth, and Campari. It’s slightly bitter, angry, and ready for change, just like Joe Biden. Photo: MelanieMaya (Getty Images)



5/10 Bullsh!t-vardier We all know the iconic boulevardier with whiskey, Campari, and sweet red vermouth. Mix one up in honor of all the nonsense Trump has spouted out about COVID, his opponents, and every person he knows. Photo: etorres69 (Getty Images)

6/10 Pence Cup Mike Pence has a lot of over-the-top views. That’s why he deserves an over-the-top drink like the Pimm’s Cup with Pimm’s No. 1, sparkling lemonade, lemon juice, and a cavalcade of garnishes. Photo: georgeclerk (Getty Images)



7/10 Blue Prevail A play in the classic “Blue Whale” cocktail featuring rum, blue curacao, and pineapple juice, with a subtle name change that comes with some hope for a change in office. Photo: bhofack2 (Getty Mages)

8/10 Dark 'N' Stormy (Daniels) We honestly didn’t even need to change the name of this one. If you haven’t decided who you’re voting for (what are you waiting for?), remember the Stormy Daniels saga. The drink featuring dark rum, lime juice, and ginger beer is a lot more palatable than the story. Photo: Elizabeth Fernandez (Getty Images)



9/10 Pelosi-loma The Paloma is simply a drink made with tequila, grapefruit soda (or juice), and lime juice. Nancy Pelosi is the badass Speaker of the House. Be like Pelosi and say cheers to not taking any nonsense with this sweet and sour drink. Photo: Dulin (Getty Images)

10/10 Kam-mojito Harris In all honesty, we couldn’t think of a drink for Kamala Harris, so we tried to take her name and mush it into a classic cocktail. The mojito is made with white rum, sugar, lime juice, muddled mint, and soda water. Like Harris, it’s complicated, strong, and just what our palate needs. Photo: Quang Mau Thanh (Getty Images)

