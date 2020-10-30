The Future Former President’s Guide to Transitioning Careers When You’re Suddenly Unemployed (And Unemployable)

Donald Trump will not be president forever. (Thank God.) His time in office will come to an end, hopefully sooner rather than later. When it does, the crappy-businessman-cum-shitty-reality-TV-star-cum-worst-leader-in-the-history-of-the-United-States will have to find something new to do with his time. Will he slap his name on more phallic buildings? Launch a news network? Divorce Melania and marry his favorite daughter Ivanka? Who knows! The world will be his (stinky, rancid) oyster.

Whatever Trump does next, we’re pretty sure it won’t be politics. He’ll have to transition from the most powerful position in the world (if the U.S. believes its own hype) to…well…something less powerful. Perhaps you’re in the same career-transition boat, given the way coronavirus (and our government’s incompetent response to it) has wreaked havoc on the economy. If that’s the case, we have some tips for you on making a career change, illustrated with some classic and hilarious Trump GIFs. Check ’em out and get to work!

Cover Photo: Win McNamee / Staff (Getty Images)

1/10 Exit gracefully. Before you can embark on your new career, you have to close the door on your old one. You may want to burn all your bridges and walk out with your middle finger high in the air, but instead make sure you exit with class and grace. You never know when you're going to need a reference.

2/10 Pump yourself up. Career changes are not for sissies. This could be a long, rough road. Along the way, you're going to have to encourage yourself and remember that no matter what happens, you'll land on your feet somehow. (And if you don't, there's always nepotism.)



3/10 Hone in on your passion. You may just be ready for a change, any change, but to avoid wasting your time and energy on pursuits that aren't a good fit, hone in on what you're passionate about, figure out where you want to go, and make a plan to get there.

4/10 Rewrite your resume. If you're switching fields, you won't catch any hiring manager's eye with the resume that worked in your former field. A new line of work requires a new resume. (For example: your experience as a server is completely irrelevant to that copywriting gig.) If you have the budget, hire someone to help you. The more you can tailor your resume to target your new field (and the jobs in it that you're applying for), the better.



5/10 Get a sharp new interview outfit. They say the clothes make the man. Redefine yourself and put your best foot forward in your new field with a sharp interview outfit. Dress to impress!

6/10 Get your story straight. If you're lucky enough to get an interview, you don't want to mess it up when asked about your former career trajectory. Make sure you craft a narrative about why you left your former field and what inspired you to enter the new one. It doesn't have to be *entirely* true ("I've always been passionate about plumbing!"), but it does have to make sense.



7/10 Press the flesh. Network, network, network. Not only should you hit up people you built relationships with in your former career but you should also start expanding your network to include movers and shakers in your new field. The more you can press the flesh and make a personal connection, the better. (Don't forget the hand sanitizer.)

8/10 Play to your strengths. Some skills -- like being a team player, a fast learner, or a crackerjack problem solver -- transfer between fields. Emphasize the ways the skills you developed in your former field can be applied to your new one when writing cover letters or interviewing.



9/10 Embrace training. You can't always just jump into a new career (unless your last name is Trump). Some fields require a certificate, degree, licensure, or apprenticeship in order to succeed. Don't shy away from training opportunities or internships if what you'll learn will help you make the transition.

10/10 Adjust your expectations. You're in a new field, so don't expect to be a star. Or even a rising star. You will likely have to start at the bottom and work your way up. Just. Like. Everyone. Else.

