California Couple’s Halloween Decorations So Frightening, Someone Called the Cops (And 8 Other Ridiculous Halloween Decs)
When it comes to Halloween decorations, some people throw up a few spooky window decals and put some orange lights on their front bushes and call it good. Others take the holiday really seriously. This is the case with a couple in Riverside, California. Their decorations were so elaborate, people actually got so scared that they called the police.
Carmen and Travis Long created a Halloween scene at their house so realistic that it looks like their house is on fire. The whole thing is a skeleton pirate battle, and the decorations are so elaborate, the first floor appears to be on fire and even has smoke billowing out into the night.
Not surprisingly, a passerby called 911 in fear that the house was literally burning down. While this display is pretty crazy, it’s just one of many over-the-top Halloween setups around the country. Below you’ll find some of our favorites.
Photo: twitter.com/Jojo99275148
RANKED! The Best Nostalgic Candy to Eat on National Chocolate Day
1/8
2020
This display has been trending recently for obvious reasons. The homeowner couldn’t think of anything scarier than 2020. We couldn’t agree more.
Photo: twitter.com/MaryPretends
2/8
Bloody Massacre
Dallas artist Steven Novak has received a lot of attention for his horrific, bloody murder scene in his front yard. It’s a little too realistic for some people.
Photo: Steven Novak
-
3/8
COVID Halloween
Someone in Lakewood, Ohio decided to use the holiday to point out the unspeakable horrors of…COVID-19.
Photo: twitter.com/condormorris
4/8
Ghostbusters Restaurant
Even though the original Ghostbusters came out in the early '80s, the nostalgia and spookiness of the comedy have never gone out of style. Case in point: this over-the-top restaurant display.
Photo: twitter.com/HallowsHaunts
-
5/8
Spooky Graveyard
Someone in Tempe, Arizona went super realistic and creepy with their Halloween display. It’s a spooky graveyard complete with gravestones and a cemetery caretaker.
Photo: twitter.com/LegionofSand
6/8
The Guillotine
This one is very simple, but totally bloody, and scary. It’s only made better by the addition of the heads on stakes in the yard.
Photo: reddit.com/user/jbpawlak/
-
7/8
Our Favorite Slashers
In the Halloween version of the popular meme, our favorite movie killers ask you to prove all the teens they killed didn’t deserve it.
Photo: reddit.com/user/Dilligaf_Bazinga/
8/8
This Is Fine
We all know the humorous meme. Somebody decided to make it in real life and it pretty much sums up 2020.
Photo: twitter.com/funangela
Date Fails: Woman Brings 23 Family Members to Her Blind Date, Guy Wasn’t Prepared For ‘That Many’ to Watch
Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.
Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.