California Couple’s Halloween Decorations So Frightening, Someone Called the Cops (And 8 Other Ridiculous Halloween Decs)

When it comes to Halloween decorations, some people throw up a few spooky window decals and put some orange lights on their front bushes and call it good. Others take the holiday really seriously. This is the case with a couple in Riverside, California. Their decorations were so elaborate, people actually got so scared that they called the police.

Carmen and Travis Long created a Halloween scene at their house so realistic that it looks like their house is on fire. The whole thing is a skeleton pirate battle, and the decorations are so elaborate, the first floor appears to be on fire and even has smoke billowing out into the night.

Not surprisingly, a passerby called 911 in fear that the house was literally burning down. While this display is pretty crazy, it’s just one of many over-the-top Halloween setups around the country. Below you’ll find some of our favorites.

Photo: twitter.com/Jojo99275148

1/8 2020 This display has been trending recently for obvious reasons. The homeowner couldn’t think of anything scarier than 2020. We couldn’t agree more. Photo: twitter.com/MaryPretends

2/8 Bloody Massacre Dallas artist Steven Novak has received a lot of attention for his horrific, bloody murder scene in his front yard. It’s a little too realistic for some people. Photo: Steven Novak



3/8 COVID Halloween Someone in Lakewood, Ohio decided to use the holiday to point out the unspeakable horrors of…COVID-19. Photo: twitter.com/condormorris

4/8 Ghostbusters Restaurant Even though the original Ghostbusters came out in the early '80s, the nostalgia and spookiness of the comedy have never gone out of style. Case in point: this over-the-top restaurant display. Photo: twitter.com/HallowsHaunts



5/8 Spooky Graveyard Someone in Tempe, Arizona went super realistic and creepy with their Halloween display. It’s a spooky graveyard complete with gravestones and a cemetery caretaker. Photo: twitter.com/LegionofSand

6/8 The Guillotine This one is very simple, but totally bloody, and scary. It’s only made better by the addition of the heads on stakes in the yard. Photo: reddit.com/user/jbpawlak/



7/8 Our Favorite Slashers In the Halloween version of the popular meme, our favorite movie killers ask you to prove all the teens they killed didn’t deserve it. Photo: reddit.com/user/Dilligaf_Bazinga/

8/8 This Is Fine We all know the humorous meme. Somebody decided to make it in real life and it pretty much sums up 2020. Photo: twitter.com/funangela

