The Undecided Voters’ Guide to Making Up Your Damn Mind Before the Election

by Mandatory Editors

Remember when we thought 2016 was the worst year this country had ever seen? Ha! None of us saw 2020 coming. The shitty state of the world is the No. 1 reason why you need to vote in the presidential election this year. While we’re the first to admit the two-party system is flawed, it’s the only democracy we’ve got, and the only way to change the system is from within.

There is no perfect candidate, and you very well may look at dueling geezers Donald Trump and Joe Biden and not see anything redeemable in either of them. But there are drastic differences in their platforms and their plans (or lack thereof) for the country. How to decide which one deserves your ballot? We’ve compiled a list of burning questions relevant to this year’s election; answer “yes” to any of them and we’ll tell you which candidate aligns with your values. Once you make up your mind, get out there and vote ASAP. This very well may be the most important election of our lifetime; don’t let it pass you by.

Without further ado, this is the undecided voters’ guide to making up your damn mind before the election.

