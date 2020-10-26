20 Years of Nelly: Major St. Louie Brewery Gives Hometown Rapper His Own Beer Can to Celebrate Debut Album

Twenty years ago, the world changed forever. That’s because, in June of 2000, the world was given the gift of Nelly’s debut album “Country Grammar.” It was chock full of hits, including “Batter Up,” “Ride Wit Me,” and the iconic “Country Grammar (Hot Sh*t).” While listening to this truly memorable album, we learned many things about the rapper, especially that his hometown is St. Louis, Missouri.

To pay homage to the 20 years since the world first met Nelly and his fellow “St. Lunatics,” Budweiser collaborated with the musician to create a limited-edition tallboy featuring his image and various references to the album.

Photo: Budweiser

If you look quickly, the 25-ounce can looks like a regular (albeit giant) can of Budweiser. But, if you look closer, you’ll see it’s adorned with an image of Nelly in the middle of the well-known red and white label. There are also references to the album all over the can. These include shout outs to the St. Louis Cardinals, Derrty Entertainment, and the words “I’m from the Lou and I’m proud.” It also features lyrics from the self-titled single.

Sadly, these limited-edition cans are only available in St. Louis. So, if you want to get one, it’s time to take a road trip. While you’re driving, be sure to crank up the “Country Grammar (Hot Sh*t)” and prepare yourself to sip on a refreshing can of St. Louis musical history.

Photo: Roy Rochlin (Getty Images)

1/12 Oh, Baby! Pregnant Woman Saves Husband From Shark Attack For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Stephen Frink (Getty Images)

2/12 Trump’s Pathetic Hospital Parade Is a Sad Reminder That Toxic Masculinity Doesn’t Do Sick Days For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: CNN



3/12 Make America Horny Again: Sex Shop Gives Away Patriotic Vibrators to Encourage Voter Participation For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: SWNS

4/12 ‘Get Your Booty to the Poll’ PSA Uses Strippers to Motivate Voters, We Vote Yes! For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: YouTube



5/12 News Anchor Accidentally Says Another Member of White House Tests Positive For Cocaine, Well He May Not Be Wrong For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: YouTube

6/12 Three-Legged Bear Caught on Camera Stealing Diet Coke From Garage, Can’t Taste the Feeling For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Getty Images



7/12 8 Evil Ways the 2020 Presidential Election Will Be Ridiculous and Unprecedented For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Chip Somodevilla / Staff and Drew Angerer / Staff (Getty Images)

8/12 Secret Man Cave Found Under NYC Grand Central Terminal, Still Awaiting Our Invitation to For Distant Group Hang For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: MTA



9/12 Jaime Harrison Runs Circles Around Lindsey Graham in South Carolina Senate Debate (Watch This Pillsbury Doughboy Get Cooked!) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: CNN

10/12 The Best Reaction Tweets to Trump’s COVID-19 Diagnosis For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Scott Olson / Staff (Getty Images)



11/12 Trending #FatBearWeek Pits Bears Against One Another in Adorable Body-Shaming Event For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Sergey Kulikov (Getty Images)

12/12 Rick Moranis Attacked on New York City Street (Nobody Attacks Rick Moranis in My Country!) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: DCPI

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.