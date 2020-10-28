RANKED! The Best Nostalgic Candy to Eat on National Chocolate Day

We don’t need a holiday to tell us to eat chocolate. If we could, we’d eat chocolate every day of the year (with an extra day during a leap year). We love everything about the cacao-based candy. White chocolate, dark chocolate, milk chocolate, we love it all. Pair with caramel, peanut butter, or even coconut and we’re on board. But, not only is Oct. 31 Halloween, but National Chocolate Day falls on Oct. 28.

To celebrate this equally important holiday, we turned to nostalgia for inspiration. We decided to rank our favorite chocolate candy from our childhood based on what we’d still be likely to munch on today. Check them all out below.

1/8 8. Butterfinger Bart Simpson’s favorite candy bar is a strange combination of milk chocolate and weirdly crispy, crunchy peanut butter flavored mystery. It’s a great mix of gooey chocolate and crisp peanut butter nonsense. Photo: Ferrera

2/8 7. 3 Musketeers This is a complicated candy bar. It’s simply fluffy, gooey nougat covered in milk chocolate. If you’re not a fan of nougat, the chocolate aspect definitely won’t be enough for you to enjoy this one. Photo: Mars



3/8 6. Hershey's Milk Chocolate This is a no-frills chocolate bar. It’s super sweet, rich milk chocolate. If you don’t like your chocolate tooth-achingly sweet, this isn’t for you. While it’s perfect for a s’more, we prefer to just eat them by the handful. Photo: Hershey’s

4/8 5. Kit Kat Kit Kat bars definitely aren’t for everyone. They’re pretty simple. A combination of thin, crisp wafers and rich milk chocolate, they’re crunchy, chewy, and delicious. But, they’re boring for some more adventurous chocolate fans. Photo: Hershey’s



5/8 4. M&M's In the pantheon of chocolate candy, it’s hard to top the iconic M&M’s. They’re perfectly suited to be eaten by the handful while you binge Netflix. Photo: Mars

6/8 3. Snickers Snickers commercials tricked us all into thinking that we need to eat one of these peanut butter, nougat, caramel, and milk chocolate-based bars any time we’re having a rough moment. It almost makes them seem like energy bars. Almost. Photo: Mars



7/8 2. Twix Twix is a weird candy bar. Each package comes with two bars for some reason. It’s made up of a crunchy biscuit slathered in caramel and coated in chocolate. You can share one or, if you’re like us, eat both uncomfortably fast. Photo: Mars

8/8 1. Reese's Peanut Butter Cups If you can’t have peanuts or you don’t like the combination of peanut butter and milk chocolate, this isn’t for you. Also, you’re crazy and we don’t want to be friends with you. Photo: Hershey’s

