Living / Food & Drink
National Chocolate Day

RANKED! The Best Nostalgic Candy to Eat on National Chocolate Day

by Christopher Osburn

We don’t need a holiday to tell us to eat chocolate. If we could, we’d eat chocolate every day of the year (with an extra day during a leap year). We love everything about the cacao-based candy. White chocolate, dark chocolate, milk chocolate, we love it all. Pair with caramel, peanut butter, or even coconut and we’re on board. But, not only is Oct. 31 Halloween, but National Chocolate Day falls on Oct. 28.

To celebrate this equally important holiday, we turned to nostalgia for inspiration. We decided to rank our favorite chocolate candy from our childhood based on what we’d still be likely to munch on today. Check them all out below.

Photo: Perry Gerenday (Getty Images)

RANKED! The Very Best Adam Sandler Comedy Movies (Including Netflix’s ‘Hubie Halloween’)

RANKED! The 10 Tastiest Smoky Mezcals For National Mezcal Day

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.