Top Tips For Better Sex When You’re Stuck at Home With All Your Hormones

If coronavirus quarantine hasn’t completely killed your sex life, at the very least, your performance has probably suffered. It just isn’t healthy or normal to be stuck indoors with no social life for months on end. Add the Quarantine 15 and a lot of men’s self-esteem is in the toilet right now. There’s just nothing sexy about being alive at this moment in time.

But just because life sucks doesn’t mean you have to give up on your libido completely. In fact, you owe it to yourself to not let your sexuality skulk off into hibernation. Dr. Myles Spar, the chief medical officer at men’s telehealth startup Vault Health, is an expert in men’s health and wants to help you get your mojo back. He’s provided us with six tips to get your libido back to normal, which will in turn lead to better sex.

1/6 Cut back on sugar. Too much of the sweet stuff can lower testosterone. It can also create resistance to leptin, a hormone essential to sexual functioning. Excessive sugar consumption reduces production of growth hormone, which maintains libido as well as bulks up muscle mass and incinerates body fat. Cut the white stuff out!

2/6 Increase melatonin. Otherwise known as the “sleep hormone,” melatonin may also enhance libido. To increase yours naturally, get some sunshine in the morning, keep your bedroom dark at night, go to bed at a reasonable time, drink more water, meditate, exercise, lower your stress, and sniff lavender. You can also take melatonin supplements.



3/6 Get more sleep. Sleep is essential for almost every human function, and sex is no different. By getting enough shut-eye, you’re supporting a healthy testosterone level – and, by association, better sexual performance.

4/6 Practice breathwork. Chronic stress is murder on your libido and testosterone levels. It can even cause erectile dysfunction. Fight back – peacefully – by developing a breathwork practice. Consult YouTube for tons of tutorials on how to do this. Ten minutes a day of deep breathing is better than nothing.



5/6 Do kegels. Pelvic floor muscle exercises aren’t just for women. Doing kegels can improve your erection strength, orgasm quality, and ejaculation. To get started, try stopping the flow of urine when you’re peeing. Those are your pelvic floor muscles. The next time you’re just sitting around, practice that same move; hold for five seconds, then release and rest five seconds. Repeat 10 times, up to three times a day.

6/6 Try herbal aphrodisiacs. We’ve all heard of horny goat weed. Does it work? Who knows! But it probably won’t hurt. There are herbs scientifically proven to get you in the mood as well as enhance your performance and pleasure. But figuring out which ones do what is complicated. Consult an herbalist if you’re determined to go this route. Want something stronger? The pros at Vault Health will consult with you virtually on your health issues and will come right to your door to do your labs if you need testosterone supplementation. It literally could not be easier to get back on the proverbial horse. Or your girlfriend.

