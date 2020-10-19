Living / Food & Drink

Bacon-Scented Face Masks Show the Human Race Has Come Full Circle With 2020

by Christopher Osburn
Photo: Hormel

In the past half-year, wearing a face mask at work, in stores, and when we’re unable to use social distancing has become a way of life. We’ve figured out the best way to avoid maskne, purchased a comfortable and stylish mask, and spent many of our days wearing it. The only problem is the constant smell of your stinky breath in the mask. We haven’t gotten used to that. If only there was a way to add some delicious aroma to the inside of our mask so we don’t have to constantly breathe in the stench of morning breath. Thanks to the folks at Hormel, there finally is.

Just like Michael Scott enjoyed waking up to the smell of cooking bacon, you can spend your day breathing in the mouth-watering aroma of bacon by wearing Hormel Black Label Breathable Bacon. It should be noted before we continue that this isn’t bacon. That would be greasy and disgusting. Also, it’s not edible.

Breathable Bacon is just a whimsical way of describing Hormel’s new face mask that smells like your favorite smoked pork. This two-ply, multi-fiber cloth mask was made using “the latest in pork-scented technology.” Whatever that means.

“We’re continually focused on innovation – from new products to marketing and distribution – all in an effort to deliver new and exciting ways to experience and enjoy Black Label Bacon,” Nick Schweitzer, senior brand manager at Hormel, said in a press release. “In 2020, that means connecting everyone’s favorite bacon scent to the year’s ‘it’ accessory, and in doing so, bring Black Label Bacon closer to our fans.”

Supplies of this much-sought-after fall accessory are limited and are only available through Oct. 28. To get one of these bacon-adorned, bacon-scented masks, simply visit www.breathablebacon.com and enter to win a chance to get a free, limited-edition “package” of Breathable Bacon.

Taco Bell Lovers Petition to Keep Mexican Pizza on the Menu: At Least People Have Their Priorities During Election Season

Mimosa of Beers: Miller High Life Crashes Your Brunch With New Drink

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.