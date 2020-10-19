Festive Baker Re-enacts Your Favorite Halloween Movies on Her Monster Pies on Instagram
Edible art. That’s the only way to describe the amazing pies baker Jessica Leigh Clark-Bojin crafts out of crust and sugary fillings, then posts on Instagram.
The self-taught baker is based in Vancouver. You may recognize her as one of the judges from 2019’s Thanksgiving Pie Fight holiday special on the Food Network. Or maybe you’ve seen her work in one of the 30-plus publication where it’s appeared.
Once you sneak a peek at her social media feed @thepieous, we know you’ll never forget her. While Clark-Bojin uses her talents for intricate wildlife scenes and whimsical seasonal themes, the pies that will likely catch your eye involve pop culture references and characters from your favorite movies.
Just look at this scary good pie inspired by The Shining:
View this post on Instagram
All work and no pie make Homer something something… Happy Halloween! Tutorial coming Wednesday. While you wait, why not check out my Kickstarter and pick up a Pie Guide for $10? Only 29 days left! . #piesareawesome #thepieous #pie #ilovepie #piecrust #nom #geekfood #foodporn #piesofinstagram #foodgram #pielover #bakinggeek #geek #piecraft #feedfeed @thefeedfeed #foodart #geekculture #baking #pieart #tastespotting #foodgawker #kickstarter #pieguides . #theshining #jackNicholson #heresjohnny #cherrypie #cherry #jack #horrorpie
Check out this delicious-looking David Bowie creation honoring The Labyrinth:
Here’s a sweet rendition of Spider-Man:
View this post on Instagram
S-Pie-der Man sez “Happy Pi Day!” Since it’s a special occasion, I thought I’d share this pie I made for @marvel today too! Don’t forget to tag me in your Hero Pie posts, and remember, you can share any of my pie pics today with the hashtags #PieArt and #PiDay (and tag me in the description) to get in the draw to win one of two awesome Pie Art prize packs! (Swipe to check out the prizes) Happy baking!
Want to try your hand at a Raspbaby Yoda Pie? Here’s a tutorial:
View this post on Instagram
Feel free to share this video! Just link back to Instagram.com/ThePieous
And feast your eyes on some spooky pastries perfect for Halloween:
View this post on Instagram
#MonsterPie Giveaway Announcement coming soon! I might be stuck in bed but that doesn’t mean I can’t enjoy *your* awesome Halloween pies… and give you prizes for them! Stay tuned for my giveaway announcement on October 1st! And while you’re here, let me know which of my past Halloween/Spooky pies was your favorite!
View this post on Instagram
Open Pie Collab! Prizes! Spookiness! That can only mean it’s time for my #MonsterPie Giveaway! I’ve got three prize packs to give away (swipe to see) featuring some cool baking goodies AND a signed copy of my sold out Pie Art book! There are three ways you can enter: 1. Post a picture of your own spooky/Halloweeny pie, tag @ThePieous in the description, and use the Hashtag #MonsterPie 2. Leave a comment below tagging a friend and letting me know which of my Halloween pies are your favorite! 3. Share any of my Halloween pies in your feed or stories! (don’t forget to tag me so I can see it!) You can enter all three ways if you like, and you can enter as many different pies as you like! The draw will be done on Nov 3rd (so you’ve got some time to get Day of the Dead themed pies in too ) I cannot wait to see what you all come up with this year! I know it’s going to be a different sort of Halloween this year what with the global apocalypse and all… but hey, even if we can’t see our friends live, we can always send them an awesome Halloween pie to let them know they are with us in spirit ——- Boring stuff: This giveaway is not affiliated with Instagram. 3 winners will be selected by random draw on November 3rd 2020. Giveaway open to residents of North America and the EU. 19+. ⠀ #halloweenpie #halloweentreats #halloweendesserts #halloweenpies
There’s so much more eye candy on this Instagram account. Give it a scroll. Just try to keep your drool off the screen.
Cover Photo: @thepieous (Instagram)
