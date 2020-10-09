LeBron James Is the New Face of Wheaties, Clearly He’s Been Eating His by the Box Daily

Photo: General Mills

It was announced this week that LeBron James, one of the best players in NBA history, would become the newest Wheaties athlete. While we’re excited to see James on the box of the proverbial “breakfast of champions,” we’re left with one major question: what took so long? LeBron James was recently named as one of the Associated Press Athletes of the Decade and we’d put him as arguably the greatest athlete of the new millennium. Why wasn’t he on the box before?

While we might never get that answer, we do know that he won’t be alone on the iconic cereal box. That’s because the Akron-born athlete will be featured prominently on the box along with a collage of children and families from the LeBron James Family Foundation’s transformational I PROMISE Program in his hometown.

The I PROMISE School, first opened in 2018, was created to serve the highest risk students and their families. Along with the school, James’ foundation is a beacon of hope in a community in need and proves that there are some things more important than sports.

“We all know LeBron James for his record-breaking basketball career, but his achievements off the court truly set him apart,” Taylor Gessell, brand experience manager for Wheaties said in a press release. “From starting the LeBron James Family Foundation, to boldly speaking out on racial injustice, to launching the I PROMISE School – LeBron is a champion of change who is using his sports platform to better the world. We couldn’t be prouder to feature such a positive force of inspiration for the next generation of champions on Wheaties’ historic box.”

The limited-edition boxes featuring James and I PROMISE families will be available for sale at www.Shop.Wheaties.com as well as at grocery stores from coast to coast in the next few weeks.

