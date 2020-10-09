Welcome the Halloween Candy Luge (And Other Trick or Treating Hacks) For People Who Refuse to Give Up Their Favorite Holiday

We don’t have to tell you that Halloween 2020 will be a little different than most. With the ongoing pandemic, this will be a holiday of mask-wearing, social distancing, and just not being a dummy (that is, unless you’re dressed as a ventriloquist’s dummy). This means that while many places are allowing trick-or-treating, many people aren’t comfortable opening their doors to pint-sized, costume-clad strangers that might be asymptomatic.

To get around this, people are going to extreme lengths to find inventive trick-or-treating hacks to ensure their safety and the safety of trick-or-treaters. We came up with some ideas ourselves. Feel free to use them at home.

1/8 Halloween Candy Luge While we didn’t come up with this one, it’s a pretty great idea. A simple PVC pipe attached to a hand railing will do. Simply drop the candy in and it flies out the other end, hopefully into eagerly awaiting bags and not all over the ground.

2/8 Dress in a Hazmat Suit If you’re able to get your hands on one, dress in an actual hazmat suit this Halloween. You’ll be able to hand out candy, look like you’re dressed up, and stay COVID-free.



3/8 Set Up a Candy Zip Line Set up a zip line between a second-floor window and a tree in your yard. Put a sign next to the tree that says “get your candy here” and push a basket of candy (with a rope attached to retrieve it) to the awaiting children.

4/8 Make Candy Bombs Tape a bunch of candy together with Scotch or duct tape and throw it at children in your yard. This way you never have to get near these filthy super spreaders, and they can still enjoy gooey, chocolatey candy.



5/8 Put a Bowl at the End of Your Driveway Inevitably, you’ll regret this decision when the first hoard of children takes every piece of candy. But at least you can yell and point at the empty bowl every time a youngster scowls at you from the street.

6/8 Make a Candy Treasure Hunt Put a sandbox in your front yard. Put a map and shovels next to it so trick-or-treaters can dig up a package of “pirate’s booty” also known as Almond Joy candy bars.



7/8 Shoot it Out of a Candy Cannon Like the infamous T-shirt cannon from sporting events, build an air-powered candy cannon to propel nougat, chocolate, and peanut butter-based candy at children as they run by your house with mouths agape.

8/8 Turn Off Your Lights and Hide The easiest way to avoid getting COVID from trick-or-treaters is to turn off your porch lights, close your curtains and hide until the night is over. You might end up with some eggs on your front porch but at least you’ll be healthy.

