The 8 Spookiest Bottles of Booze to Drink This Halloween

Photo: inhauscreative (Getty Images)

While it feels like summer just ended, Halloween is actually only a few weeks away. This means you have less than a month to stock up on candy, figure out what this year’s Halloween costume will be, and purchase a few bottles of ‘spooky’ booze.

What are spooky bottles, you say? They’re bottles of vodka, rum, tequila, bourbon, and even pisco that conjure up more images of darkness than a witch standing in front of a smoking cauldron. Check out some of our favorites below.

1/8 3 Howls Old Fashioned Gin Lemon peel takes the lead on the aroma of 3 Howls Old Fashioned Gin, but on the palate, juniper has the strongest botanical presence. Supporting notes are earthy and woody. It’s not as floral or citrusy as many New Western gins and will appeal to those seeking a stronger juniper note. Photo: 3 Howls

2/8 Blood Oath Bourbon This bourbon might have a spooky name, but the liquid inside isn’t strange at all. It’s a combination of a 14-year-old, 8-year-old, and 7-year-old bourbon. They’re selected to work perfectly with each other before being rested in Cognac barrels. Photo: Blood Oath



3/8 Crystal Head Vodka Dan Aykroyd is well-known as one of the Ghostbusters, a spooky, funny movie about paranormal activity in 1980s New York City. So, it’s no surprise the actor’s other passion is Crystal Head Vodka based on the mystical, creepy crystal skulls found all over the world. Photo: Crystal Head Vodka

4/8 Deadhead Rum If you’ve seen Beetlejuice, you probably remember the scene in the waiting room with the witch doctor and the man with the shrunken head. Well, this rum pays homage to that bit of folklore. It’s made from estate-grown sugar cane that was distilled in copper pot stills. The result is a sweet, clean rum that definitely won’t shrink your head. Photo: Deadhead Rum



5/8 Ghost Tequila This well-balanced, subtly spicy tequila is a blend of 100 percent agave azul tequila and extra spice. It’s mysterious and perfectly suited for margaritas, palomas, and any other scary mixed drinks you can think up. Photo: Ghost Tequila

6/8 Diablada Pisco Pisco is a grape-based spirit and La Diablada is a blend of three different grapes. The result is a highly sippable, mixable spirit that will make you feel closer to heaven than to hell. Photo: La Diablada Pisco



7/8 Slaughterhouse Whiskey If you’ve ever seen a slasher film, you might have noticed scenes taking place inside a slaughterhouse. While this is a normal place in the world of meat production, it’s the scariest place in a horror movie. This whiskey is named for this sometimes-troubling venue with its subtle vanilla, caramel, and not at all scary slight spicy finish. Photo: Slaughterhouse Whiskey

8/8 Vampyre Vodka Honestly, we don’t know much about Vampyre Vodka. It’s obviously a gimmick. This is especially evident when you realize that one of the brand’s vodkas is tinted red to look like blood. It’s a triple distilled vodka perfect for your ghoul friend. Photo: Vampyre Vodka

