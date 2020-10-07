Living / Culture / Entertainment / Food & Drink

The Secret Behind Making a Good ‘Skittlebrau,’ The Most Festive of Holiday Drinks

by Christopher Osburn
Photo: Fox

Surprisingly, it took until the ninth season of The Simpsons (in the episode “Bart Star”) before Homer bestowed upon the world an alcoholic beverage that combined both candy and beer. In an iconic scene in that episode, the portly patriarch of the Simpson family strolled into the Kwik-E-Mart and asked Apu Nahasapeemapetilon to give him some Skittlebrau, “that beer that has candy floating in it.” While we as viewers eagerly awaited this beverage, our hopes were quickly dashed by Apu who told Homer, “Such a product does not exist, sir.” Since he obviously dreamt up this drink, he asks for a six-pack and a couple of bags of Skittles instead.

Since we’re in the midst of the most candy-filled month of the year, we figured the time was right to tell you everything we know about Skittlebrau and maybe help you make some to enjoy yourself. Check out all the info below.

