New App Gives You Portable Proof of Your STI History, Perfect First Date Icebreaker

By now, you’ve probably had the experience of meeting someone incredible, being eager to jump in the sack with them, but having to wait because they wanted proof of your latest STI testing results first.

We’re not knocking STI testing before agreeing to have sex with someone. We heartily endorse it (and the raw-dogging that may be possible because of it). But let’s be honest: it can be a real pain in the ass to try to get the documents proving you’re clean in a reasonably quick amount of time. The keepers of medical records are not known for their efficiency.

Lauren Weiniger realized this in 2015 while at Burning Man, where she met plenty of willing sex partners, but few who wanted to knock boots before seeing STI testing results.

“So many people were asking if we’d been tested, as STI rates were reaching an all-time high,” she told Mel magazine. “Why has there never been an easy way to verify somebody’s sexual health status?”

That’s why she co-founded Safely, an app that allows users to share their sexual health status – such as HIV, gonorrhea, chlamydia, HEP-C, genital herpes, and syphilis test results – with potential sex partners, no matter where they were tested. It also helps users connect with sexual health experts and schedule testing at 30,000 partner labs (paid for with insurance and/or out-of-pocket).

The app launched this summer and has been garnering positive reviews from users who say it makes them feel “empowered” and helps facilitate conversations about sexual health. There are even plans in the works for the app to team up with dating apps to create some kind of “safe badge” that shows you’ve been tested.

Of course, the catch-22 is that STI results only capture a moment in time. With each new unprotected sexual experience, you’re putting yourself at risk, and should get tested again before barebacking with a new partner.

But given that the combined total of gonorrhea, chlamydia and syphilis cases is now at an all-time high – and condom use is at an all-time low – you’d be doing both yourself and your future partners a favor by getting tested and proving it with Safely.

Better Safely, than sorry, right? (Nudge, nudge, wink, wink.)

Cover Photo: Safely

MORE NEWS:

1/12 Men’s Beards May Have Evolved to Sustain Punches to the Head, Random Study Suggests Scientists Are Running Out of Things to Study For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: max-kegfire (Getty Images)

2/12 Louisiana Man Puts the ‘Ass’ in Bass Pro Shop by Swimming in Fish Tank For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Niklas Jourdan / EyeEm (Getty Images)



3/12 San Jose Police Fire Rubber Bullets at Their Own Trainer, Rupturing His Testicle (That’s Nuts) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images / Contributor (Getty Images)

4/12 Apple Delays iPhone 12 Release, Consumers Expected to Just Use Phone They’ve Had a Whole Year Already For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Adam Kuylenstierna / EyeEm (Getty Images)



5/12 Ivanka Trump Tells Unemployed Americans to ‘Find Something New,’ Which Is Precisely What We Wish Her Whole Family Would Do For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Alex Wong / Staff (Getty Images)

6/12 Dumb as Rocks: Kanye West Photoshops His Face Onto Mount Rushmore For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: @kanyewest (Twitter)



7/12 The Internet Had Its Phallic Way With Ivanka Trump Modeling Goya Beans, Hilarious Tweets Ensued For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: @SsnarkIsMyGame (Twitter)

8/12 Rudy Giuliani Calls NYPD After Being Pranked by Sacha Baron Cohen, Can Only Take a Joke if it Becomes President For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: The Hollywood Reporter, via Getty Images



9/12 Badass Mother Who Wore Face Mask Through 38-Hour Labor Says ‘If I Can, So Can You’ For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Jai Kershner

10/12 Aww Nuts: Squirrel in Colorado Tests Positive for Bubonic Plague Because 2020 For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Picture Alliance via Getty Images



11/12 Meanwhile in Florida…Woman Sues for Paternity Test on Goats (But Not for the Reason You Think) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: SOPA Images via Getty Images

12/12 Trump’s Terrorist Theory of 75-Year-Old Man Shoved by Police Exhibits New Expert Level of Sociopathic Thinking For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Pool, Getty Images

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.