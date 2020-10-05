Women Stay Horny No Matter How Old They Get, Sex Study Says Go Cougars!

There are a lot of myths out there about women’s sexuality. One of them is that women hit their sexual peak at age 35 and close up shop shortly thereafter, living the rest of their lives in a quiet kind of celibacy. But a new sex study has found that there’s no truth at all to the idea that the ladies don’t like gettin’ it on in middle age – and beyond!

“The study showed substantial numbers of women still highly value sex, even as they get older, and it’s not abnormal,” said Dr. Holly Thomas, the lead author of the study, which followed over 3,200 women for around 15 years.

Approximately one quarter of the women researchers studied reported that sex was “very important” to them, regardless of age. Those whose horniness endured past their childbearing years tended to be women who had high sexual satisfaction prior to midlife, were less depressed, and were highly educated. Black women also seemed to be more into sex as they aged.

So how do you find one of these randy older women? Assess their behavior in their 40s. Apparently, if a woman enjoys sex during that decade, she’ll continue to do so as she gets older.

There is one caveat, though: sex changes as people age. “It’s not going to look the same at 40 as it does at 20; it’s not going to look the same at 60 as it does at 40 and it’s not going to look the same as at 80, as it did at 60,” said Dr. Stephanie Faubion, director of the Mayo Clinic Center for Women’s Health, who was not involved in the study. “There may be some modifications that we have to do, but people in general who are healthy and in good relationships remain sexual.”

So smashing with a cougar might not be swinging-from-the-chandelier-style sex, but that doesn’t mean it won’t be satisfying for both parties. If you’re striking out among women your own age, try swiping right on a more mature woman next time you’re on Tinder. Who knows? The greatest sexual experience of you life might be on the other side.

