Mandatory Staff Picks: Ranking the 10 Tastiest Autumn Ales

Photo: Emely (Getty Images)

Fall is finally here and it’s time to embrace the changing of the leaves, the slight chill in the air, warm sweaters, and of course fall beers. While we spent much of summer sipping on wheat beers, pale ales, and IPAs, autumn is the perfect time for lagers, marzens, stouts, and porters.

To help you out, we decided to list 10 of our favorite fall beers. Check them all out below.

1/10 10. Wolaver's Oatmeal Stout This 5.4 percent ABV oatmeal stout was brewed with more than 200 pounds of organic rolled oats. The result is a supremely smooth, rich, robust stout full of espresso and caramel flavors. Photo: Otter Creek

2/10 9. Harpoon Flannel Friday Everyone wants to wear flannel on Fridays. This is especially true during the chillier fall months. Don your favorite shirt while you sip on this 5.7 percent ABV amber ale. It’s subtly malty and full of hints of resinous pine and rich caramel. Photo: Harpoon



3/10 8. Dogfish Head Indian Brown There might not be a better beer that bridges the gap between summer and fall. It’s a mashup of a Scotch ale, IPA, and brown ale. It’s subtly hoppy, malty, and pretty much Indian Summer is beer form. Photo: Dogfish Head

4/10 7. Founders Harvest Ale This 7.6 percent ABV wet-hopped ale is released each year in the beginning of October. It’s bright, fresh, and full of so much hop flavor you’ll forget its fall instead of summer. Photo: Founders



5/10 6. Four Peaks Masskrug Monsoon This Munich-style dunkel is truly a mixture of American and German brewing. It was made using hops from both the U.S. and Germany before being fermented with Spaten yeast. The result is a malty, rich, slightly sweet beer perfectly suited for fall drinking, Photo: Four Peaks

6/10 5. Oskar Blues Old Chub One of our favorite fall and winter beers is the Scotch ale. Oskar Blues’ version is 8 percent ABV, slightly malty, rich, sweet, and filled with caramel, vanilla, and chocolate flavors. Photo: Oskar Blues



7/10 4. Wicked Weed S'mores Stout One of the four offerings included in Wicked Weed’s Guilty Pleasure Imperial Stout Variety Pack (the others are Brownie, German Chocolate Cake, and Milk & Cookies) is S’mores. With its mix of vanilla, chocolate, and cinnamon flavors, it's like one last sip of summer at the beginning of fall. Photo: Wicked Weed

8/10 3. Alaskan Amber This “alt style” ale is fermented slowly at colder temperatures than normal ales. The result is a complex, well-balanced brew filled with malt richness and a subtle hop backbone. Photo: Alaskan Brewing



9/10 2. Bell's Best Brown This 5.8 percent ABV brown ale is perfect for the cool weather of fall. It’s toasty, mellow, and well-balanced with hints of chocolate, caramel, and vanilla. Photo: Bell’s

10/10 1. Jack's Abby Copper Legend There are few beers that taste more like fall than Copper Legend. This Oktoberfest-style lager is malty, subtly sweet, and full of caramel flavors that are perfectly suited for fall. Photo: Jack’s Abby

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.