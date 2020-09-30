Ryan Reynolds Supersizes Aviation Gin For Homeschooling Parents

We’re about to enter month eight of quarantine. That means daddy needs a drink. Mommy does, too, especially if their kids are doing distance learning from home. Actor Ryan Reynolds, a father of three himself, understands. And his liquor brand Aviation Gin is coming to the rescue.

In a new deadpan comedic ad, Reynolds announced that the Aviation American Gin bottle has grown to 1.75 ounces so you can drown your homeschooling sorrows.

“It’s back to school time, which this year has a whole new meaning. That’s why today I’m introducing Aviation American Gin: Home School edition. It’s just like the classic delicious Aviation Gin that you love but with more ounces,” Reynolds said in the ad over a classic music soundtrack. “It can help with a variety of subjects: fourth-grade geography, whatever the fuck new math is, and revisiting your own, long-forgotten middle school traumas.”

We heartily agree with Reynolds that “middle school is the fucking worst,” though we suspect parenting a middle-schooler is probably pretty awful, too. The difference is that as a preteen, you had to suffer through the agony unmedicated. As an adult, all you need is a stiff drink to make everything better – or at least blurrier, and therefore bearable.

The new bottle will set you back a cool $60, but really, at this point, any form of alcohol-induced oblivion is worth it.

Cover Photo: @vancityreynolds (Instagram)

