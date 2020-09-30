Living / Food & Drink
Kraft Introduces Pumpkin Spice Mac & Cheese, Our Favorite Food Is Now Dead to Us

by Mandatory Editors

The pumpkin spice craze has gone too far. The latest food to be ruined by the autumnal seasoning? Kraft Macaroni and Cheese.

We were devastated to hear the news that our favorite comfort food of childhood (and OK, adulthood, too) has fallen prey to marketing tactics that involve this detestable spice blend. We could blame the Canadians, because they’re who Kraft test-marketed this ferociously awful flavor combination on before deciding to bring it to the U.S.

“After seeing the huge response Pumpkin Spice Mac & Cheese received north of the border, and even hearing some heated debates about it down here, we had to bring it to the U.S. for Americans to try,” said brand manager for Kraft Macaroni and Cheese Martina Davis: “Who knows? Maybe it could become a new North American fall favorite.”

Or not. Because it’s disgusting. Can Canadians vouch for deliciousness? They put ketchup on their mac and cheese! They douse their fries with cheese curds and gravy! They eat jellied moose nose and make potato chips in insane flavors! They cannot be trusted!

The blasphemous pasta concoction features a cheese powder infused with cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, and ginger – because “pumpkin spice” isn’t really a spice at all. To add insult to injury, the Kraft Dinner (as it’s known up in The Great White North) will come in coffee cup-like containers “with your name written on it (spelled wrong of course),” which is a not-very-subtle jab at the coffee chain that started all this madness.

The saving grace is that this is a limited-time-only flavor. We never thought we’d say this, but: fall can’t end fast enough.

Cover Photo: Kraft

