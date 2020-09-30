Living / Life Hacks
New York

The New York Transit Guide to Not Defecating on Your Subway Train

by Mandatory Editors

New York is known for many things — Broadway, its delicious pizza, being the city that never sleeps — but it’s not known for its clean, accessible, abundant public restrooms. Public urination is a common occurrence in the Big Apple, but if you unexpectedly have to go No. 2, you’re shit out of luck. This is doubly true on the subway, where there’s no escape when nature calls. That said, with a little bit of foresight, you can avoid the unfortunate fate of crapping your pants on public transit. We’re going to show you how.

Cover Photo: NBC

Not-so-secret: 10 Ways to Tell One of Your Friends Has Coronavirus (But Isn’t Telling You)

Tips and tricks: The Mandatory Guide to Safe Sex in a Time of Love and Quarantine

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.