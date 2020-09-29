The Lindsey Graham Guide to Being a Complete and Utterly Shameless Hypocrite

Lindsey Graham is a hypocrite of the highest order, and he isn’t even subtle about it. He’s constantly caught on video directly contradicting his own statements from the past.

Before Trump became president, the South Carolina senator had this to say about the current Commander in Chief:

“He’s a jackass.”

“He’s a race-baiting, xenophobic, religious bigot.”

“I think he’s a kook.”

When asked who he’d rather vote for, Trump or Ted Cruz, Graham said, “It’s like being shot or poisoned; what does it really matter?”

Graham has made quite the 180 in the last four years, becoming Trump’s most fervent brown-noser. During impeachment proceedings, he said, “I’m not trying to pretend to be a fair juror here.” He demanded proof of a crime, something he did not require during President Bill Clinton’s impeachment proceedings.

His hypocrisy is most evident in his recent flip-flop regarding nominating a Supreme Court justice when a president is (potentially) on the outs. In 2016, he was opposed to then-President Obama’s nominee Merrick Garland because he believed the next president should fill the seat (did he know something we didn’t know about the election?) but has recently said that he’ll support Trump in filling Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat ASAP.

Basically, this dude is a shameless and spineless shape-shifter. He’ll become whoever the Republican with the most power wants him to be. But it wasn’t always this way.

“He was every Democrat’s favorite Republican in South Carolina. Pragmatic, consensus builder, get things done,” Steve Benjamin, Democratic mayor of Columbia, South Carolina, told the Washington Post. “We just don’t recognize Senator Graham anymore. We just don’t recognize him. He was pretty effective and pragmatic until just a few years ago when things started to change pretty dramatically.”

In honor of this awful excuse for a human being, we’ve come up with the Lindsey Graham Guide to Being a Complete and Utterly Shameless Hypocrite.

1/8 Never miss an opportunity to say something insincere on camera.

2/8 Use all the hyperbole, all the time.



3/8 Reverse your every position. Convictions are for convenience only.

4/8 When confronted with your own hypocrisy, deny, deny, deny.



5/8 Tap into your inner weasel. You can get out of anything with the right combination of words. Truth is relative.

6/8 Always point the finger at others. Never take responsibility for what comes out of your mouth.



7/8 Don't just keep your enemies close. Become them.

8/8 Keep your lips constantly lubricated for kissing ass.

