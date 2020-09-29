Finger Covers For Your Cheetos Fingers Are Finally Here, Double As Cheesy Sex Gloves

Photo: Amazon

You might not realize it, but “Cheetle” is not the misspelling of famed actor Don Cheadle’s last name. It’s actually the official name of the orange dust that covers your fingers like a thick, salty, cheesy blanket of awesome after you shove handful after handful of Cheetos into your gaping maw. Some people hate it and lick it off constantly or immediately wash their hands upon finishing their snack. Others wear it like a medal and keep it on their fingers as long as possible, allowing it to completely cover their fingers like cheese-flavored fingerless gloves.

But cheesy finger residue is common for more than just Cheetos. The likes of Doritos, cheese balls, and even certain flavors of Pringles might leave your fingers covered in flavored dust. If you are incapable of licking it off your fingers like a human, wiping it on your pants like a Neanderthal, or washing your hands like some kind of food-hating robot, you can actually buy a product to safely keep your hands free of delicious dust.

They’re called “Chip Fingers” and they’re literally finger guards designed to keep your fingers free of pesky dust. Each package comes with three finger guards (because if you use more than three fingers to eat snacks out of a bag, you’re a monster).

If you use them properly, you’ll place one on your thumb, one on your index finger, and the last on your middle finger. Use them to pick up your favorite snacks and then throw them in the dishwasher. Just make sure they’re in a spot where they won’t fall through unless you enjoy melted finger guards destroying your dishwasher.

If you still feel like you just need these in your life, you can grab a package of three on Amazon right now.

1/12 Nude Man Caught Chasing Wild Boar That Stole His Laptop, A Visual That Perfectly Depicts 2020 For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Instagram

2/12 Trump-Approved Doctor Touts Cure for Coronavirus; Watch Out For That Demon Semen, Though For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: YouTube



3/12 Trump Finally Calls Masks Patriotic 6 Months Later While Wishing Sex Trafficking Pedophile Well, Cancel Culture Says ‘That’s Not How We Cancel Things’ For more weird news. click here. Photo Credit: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Contributor (Getty Images)

4/12 24-Year-Old Teacher Writes Her Will Before Returning to School, Trouble Deciding to Whom She Should Leave All Her Potential For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: EMS-FORSTER-PRODUCTIONS (Getty Images)



5/12 Woman Creates Quarantine Barbie and It’s Spot-On 2020 For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: @grandmagetsreal (Instagram)

6/12 Toddler Goes Viral By Turning Himself Into Various Foods On TikTok For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: TikTok



7/12 Meanwhile in Wyoming: Man Uses Samurai Sword to End Boxing Match with Best Friend For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Laramie Boomerang

8/12 Rudy Giuliani Disgusted by Yankees Players Taking ‘Disgraceful’ Knee For Black Lives Matter, All This While Creating a Podcast and Going Publicly Insane For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Elsa (Getty Images)



9/12 Basketball Star Lou Williams Leave NBA Bubble to Go to Funeral (Ends Up at Strip Club Like Any Other Funeral) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Harry How (Getty Images)

10/12 Trump Proposes Delaying Election on Twitter, We’d Rather Eat All Our Vegetables at Dinner For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Alex Wong (Getty Images)



11/12 Meanwhile in Wyoming: Man Confesses to Sexually Assaulting Horses, No Word Yet If It Was Straight to the Horse’s Mouth For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Mathias Ahrens (Getty Images)

12/12 Spotted! Baboons Wielding Chainsaws and Knives, No Reason to Think Next Few Months Will Escalate For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Gravity Giant Productions (Getty Images)

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.