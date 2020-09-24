Climate Crisis Come-On Guide to Eco-Conscious Pick-Up Lines

It isn’t easy hitting on strangers. Most pick-up lines that men use are tired. But what if you could tap into a whole new genre on come-ons? Well, now you can, because we’ve come up with some. Global warming is on everyone’s mind (and if it isn’t, they haven’t been paying attention), so why not incorporate it into your opener? We’ve compiled the best climate crisis come-ons to help you get — and keep — her attention. Feel free to upcycle them as you see fit. (See what we did there?)

1/13 'Girl, are you climate change? 'Cause you're making my sea levels rise.'

2/13 'I thought the sky was really smokin’ until I saw you.'



3/13 'We have so much chemistry, we could make a new form of renewable energy together.'

4/13 'Girl, you're hotter than a California wildfire.'



5/13 'Is that a catastrophic flood in your pants or are you just glad to see me?'

6/13 'Baby, I'd like to frack you for oil.'



7/13 'Girl, you've got me spinning like a wind turbine.'

8/13 'Are you recyclable? ‘Cause I’d like to use you again and again and again.'



9/13 'You’re so hot you make the glaciers melt.'

10/13 'Girl, are you smog? Because you take my breath away.'



11/13 'I could make you wetter than Florida during hurricane season.'

12/13 'Have you heard? I'm hung like a pipeline.'



13/13 'Damn, girl, you give off as much dirty energy as a fossil fuel.'

