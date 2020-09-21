Taco Bell Releasing Limited-Edition Wine, Jalapeno Noir, Something to Ensure Your Asshole Catches Fire

Photo: Taco Bell

Recently, Taco Bell made headlines because of its menu purge, including jettisoning its beloved Mexican Pizza into the world of retired foods. But now it’s making news because of something it’s actually adding to the menu. But, to get this new item, you have to live in Canada.

Canadian Crunchwrap fans can get a bottle of a limited-edition Taco Bell wine. Yes, you read that right. Not a new version of the Mexican Pizza or another weird chicken-shell taco. The chain is launching a special wine for our friends north of the border.

Not surprisingly, it’s called Jalapeno Noir and it’s only available via Uber Eats in select Taco Bell locations in Ontario, Canada (Hamilton and Toronto specifically). This dark, fruity, red wine (that may or may not actually contain any jalapenos) was specifically created to be paired with Taco Bell’s new Toasted Cheesy Chalupa (called Toasted Cheddar Chalupa in the States), but we wouldn’t be surprised if people pair it with an elegant meal of a few soft tacos and a chicken quesadilla or with a dessert like Taco Bell’s cinnamon twists.

Sadly, as of right now, there are no plans to release this wine in the lower forty-eight. Also, since Americans can’t currently go to Canada, we’re probably going to completely miss out on this strange Mexican fast-food offering. The only hope is that the hype surrounding its release in Canada will make the company decide to let us have a few swigs of this red wine. We’d love to end a meal with both greasy cheese stains and wine stains on our shirt.

1/12 Nude Man Caught Chasing Wild Boar That Stole His Laptop, A Visual That Perfectly Depicts 2020 For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Instagram

2/12 Trump-Approved Doctor Touts Cure for Coronavirus; Watch Out For That Demon Semen, Though For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: YouTube



3/12 Trump Finally Calls Masks Patriotic 6 Months Later While Wishing Sex Trafficking Pedophile Well, Cancel Culture Says ‘That’s Not How We Cancel Things’ For more weird news. click here. Photo Credit: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Contributor (Getty Images)

4/12 24-Year-Old Teacher Writes Her Will Before Returning to School, Trouble Deciding to Whom She Should Leave All Her Potential For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: EMS-FORSTER-PRODUCTIONS (Getty Images)



5/12 Woman Creates Quarantine Barbie and It’s Spot-On 2020 For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: @grandmagetsreal (Instagram)

6/12 Toddler Goes Viral By Turning Himself Into Various Foods On TikTok For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: TikTok



7/12 Meanwhile in Wyoming: Man Uses Samurai Sword to End Boxing Match with Best Friend For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Laramie Boomerang

8/12 Rudy Giuliani Disgusted by Yankees Players Taking ‘Disgraceful’ Knee For Black Lives Matter, All This While Creating a Podcast and Going Publicly Insane For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Elsa (Getty Images)



9/12 Basketball Star Lou Williams Leave NBA Bubble to Go to Funeral (Ends Up at Strip Club Like Any Other Funeral) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Harry How (Getty Images)

10/12 Trump Proposes Delaying Election on Twitter, We’d Rather Eat All Our Vegetables at Dinner For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Alex Wong (Getty Images)



11/12 Meanwhile in Wyoming: Man Confesses to Sexually Assaulting Horses, No Word Yet If It Was Straight to the Horse’s Mouth For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Mathias Ahrens (Getty Images)

12/12 Spotted! Baboons Wielding Chainsaws and Knives, No Reason to Think Next Few Months Will Escalate For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Gravity Giant Productions (Getty Images)

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.