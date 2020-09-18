Living / Life Hacks
colon cancer

Mandatory Health: Colon Cancer Says You’re Never Too Young to Play With Your Poop

by Mandatory Editors

Any kind of cancer is a pain in the ass, but colon cancer is especially brutal. The disease that killed Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman at age 43 is alarmingly on the rise among people under 50 – and when young people are diagnosed, it’s often at more advanced – and often untreatable – stages. It is now the third leading cause of cancer deaths in the U.S.

So if you thought you didn’t have to worry about cancer until you’re old and gray, we’re here to give you a hard-to-swallow dose of reality. The good news is that by paying more attention to your poop, you can learn to recognize the symptoms of colon cancer before it turns your life to shit. Bathroom humor aside, here’s the straight poop about the bad things that can happen to your bowels.

Cover Photo: photographer (Getty Images)

