Brad Pitt Enters the Celebrity Champagne Game, Guess How Much It Costs to Drink His Nectar

by Christopher Osburn
Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)

Celebrity alcohol brands are nothing new. From George Clooney to Aaron Paul to 50 Cent, there are countless celebrity-driven vodkas, whiskeys, mezcals, tequilas, and wines on the market. In many cases, the celebrity in question didn’t have anything to do with the creation of the beverage and got paid a ton of money to slap their well-known moniker on the bottle. But sometimes famous people not only hawk a brand, but they actually have a hand in creating it. This is the case with Brad Pitt and Fleur de Miraval rosé Champagne.

The Fight Club actor didn’t just take a swig of the champagne and agree to be its pitchman. He’s an avid wine aficionado and he worked with Miraval to develop the wine. Comprised of 75 percent of chardonnay and 25 percent pinot noir, this is a legit bottle of booze. It won’t be available until October, and even if you can get your hands on a bottle of the fizzy stuff, it will set you back a cool $400 per bottle.

If that’s not a luxury celebrity-driven brand, we don’t know what is. Also, this isn’t Pitt’s first foray into the world of wine. He and ex-wife Angelina Jolie have been crafting Miraval wines from their estate located in Provence since 2012. They even made one of the most popular rosés on the market without even listing their names on the bottle. Unsurprisingly, the next step is a rosé Champagne.

While the price tag might be a little much for us, we’re glad that Pitt has found something interesting to do while the rest of the world sits and waits for COVID to finally end.

