The Good Son: 10 Simple Ways to Make Sure Mom and Dad Don’t Forget You After 6 Months of Being MIA
Photo: Image Source (Getty Images)
If you’re anything like us, you’ve spent a fair amount of the last six months in semi-isolation. You’ve been working from home, having your groceries delivered, and even ordering pizza for delivery instead of venturing out into a restaurant. You’ve also only interacted with friends, family, and co-workers via FaceTime or Zoom. But, since we’re getting used to the various safety precautions, life is beginning to return to some semblance of normalcy. This includes reuniting with your parents that you haven’t had much contact with for the last half year.
Obviously, they might be miffed that you didn’t make more of an effort to communicate with them and getting back in their good graces could take time. There are some things you can do to make sure they don’t completely forget you after all these months. We put together a list of some of the best, simplest ways to show that you still exist. Check them all out below.
1/10
Remind them why you’re their favorite.
You might have dropped some spots in the sibling rankings in the last six months but remind them why they love you the best by inviting them to a socially distant picnic in their favorite park.
2/10
Drop in with laundry.
Even if you haven’t done laundry at home for a decade, drop in unexpectedly while wearing a mask and head down to the basement to do laundry. Pretend like everything’s normal and it will be, right?
-
3/10
Tag your mom on Instagram.
Make a montage of your childhood photos on Instagram and tag your mom. She’ll see how cute you once were and maybe she’ll forget what a selfish dud of an adult you became.
4/10
Bring some flowers.
Wait until her car is gone and sneak up onto the front porch and leave some flowers and a card that says, “Sorry I haven’t talked to you in six months. Love, your son.”
-
5/10
Ring the doorbell and run away.
It’s not ding-dong ditch if you leave a note saying that you’re the person who rang the doorbell and ran away. They’ll be thinking about your humorous prank all day.
6/10
Order them some food.
Call and order some food for your parents from their favorite Chinese restaurant, pizza place, or vegan eatery. Make sure to tell them in advance so they don’t just tell the delivery person to leave because they didn’t order anything.
-
7/10
Invite your parents over.
Order some food, invite your parents over, and sit 6 feet apart and chat about what’s going on in your life. Food makes everything better.
8/10
Loudly honk in the driveway.
Drive to your parents’ house, roll into the driveway and honk until they come outside to see what all the commotion is about. That’ll show them you still exist.
-
9/10
Bring beer for your dad.
Drop in with a six-pack of suds to share with dad. Don’t forget to bring your own lawn chair so you don’t spread whatever gross virus you have to them.
10/10
Call your parents on the phone.
The simplest way to reconnect with your parents is to call them up and ask them what they’ve been up to. It’s really that easy.